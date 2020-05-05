Merrimac forms emergency management committee to address coronavirus

Merrimac officials recently formed an emergency management committee to offer town residents information and resources related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Selectmen on April 28 approved creating the panel, which will be meeting each Wednesday. The committee has already launched a blog, merrimaccovid19.com, to provide regular updates to the community on the pandemic and the town’s response to it, including the latest figures on the number of cases in Merrimac; information from the state and federal governments; guidelines on quarantining and social distancing; and service updates from Merrimac’s tax collector, Water Department, library, and senior center.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented, continuously evolving and seems to have touched the lives and daily routines of us all,” Fire Chief Larry Fisher, a member of the committee, said in a statement. He said the panel would help “ensure we’re addressing the needs of everyone in Merrimac during this pandemic.”