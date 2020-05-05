Nurse pulls over to help troopers revive man after crash on Interstate 93 in Boston

The man had slammed his car into a road divider while traveling southbound on Interstate 93, State Police said. He was likely having a medical emergency at the time of the crash, authorities said.

An emergency room nurse jumped in to work with state troopers to help save a man’s life in Boston Sunday night after she saw a crash on her way home from a long shift, officials said.

A nurse from Winchester Hospital helped revive a man who crashed his car on Route 93 in Boston Sunday night.

Troopers broke open the man’s window and pulled him out of the car, State Police said. They began performing CPR and other life saving measures on the man when they found that he didn’t have a pulse.

Alexa Sequeira, a nurse at Winchester Hospital, saw the scene and pulled over to help.

Sequeira and Troopers Joe Cordes, Miguel McGovern, and Joe Page revived the man while waiting for emergency medical personnel to arrive at the scene, State Police said.

The man was taken to Boston Medical Center. State Police said he was alert and awake after he arrived at the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

“A special thanks goes out from the Massachusetts State Police to Ms. Sequeira, another in a long line of great nurses who are contributing to public health in so many different ways during this pandemic,” State Police wrote on Facebook.

