One person killed in Hanson house fire

One person was killed Monday night, trapped inside a home in Hanson as it was engulfed by flames, fire officials said.

In a statement posted to its official Twitter account, Hanson Fire Chief Jerome Thompson said firefighters were called to 165 Pennsylvania Ave. around 9:11 p.m. Monday. Arriving firefighters were told by a resident that another family member was still inside, he wrote.

"Firefighters immediately conducted a primary search simultaneously with suppression efforts,'' Thompson wrote. “Unfortunately, the attempts to locate the victim were unsuccessful due to the high heat and smoke conditions within the structure.”