One person killed in Hanson house fire

One person was killed Monday night, trapped inside a home in Hanson as it was engulfed by flames, fire officials said.
In a statement posted to its official Twitter account, Hanson Fire Chief Jerome Thompson said firefighters were called to 165 Pennsylvania Ave. around 9:11 p.m. Monday. Arriving firefighters were told by a resident that another family member was still inside, he wrote.
"Firefighters immediately conducted a primary search simultaneously with suppression efforts,'' Thompson wrote. “Unfortunately, the attempts to locate the victim were unsuccessful due to the high heat and smoke conditions within the structure.”
The name, age, and gender of the victim was not released.
Advertisement
The fire heavily damaged the residence, which is now uninhabitable, Thompson stated.
According to Hanson assessing records, the 2,463-square foot Colonial on 1.4 acres of land was built in 1997 and is currently assessed at $479,300.
The cause of the fatal fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office and Hanson fire and police departments.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.