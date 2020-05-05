Person injured in Ayer crash

A person suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Ayer Tuesday evening, officials said.
The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of 179 Washington St., Ayer Police Deputy Chief Brian Gill said in a brief phone interview.
The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Nashoba Valley Medical Center, he said.
The vehicle was traveling northbound on Washington Street when it veered across the roadway into a guardrail, he said. It then skidded 250 feet on the side before coming to a rest, he said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
