R.I. sees 14 more deaths as total coronavirus cases near 10,000

PROVIDENCE - The Rhode Island Department of Health said Tuesday that 14 more residents who were infected with the coronavirus have died, and 281 more people have tested positive for the contagious disease.
The state is up to 355 deaths and 9,933 confirmed cases since March, according to the health department. There are 327 people currently in the hospital, 89 in intensive care, and 62 on ventilators.
Governor Gina Raimondo is scheduled to hold her daily press conference at 1 p.m. We’ll have minute-by-minute updates here.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.