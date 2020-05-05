State Police arrest New York man after wild high speed chase on I-95 that reached over 100 mph

A New York man was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning, according to State Police.

The pursuit began shortly after 7:16 a.m. when a State Police sergeant tried to stop a black Honda Accord with no license plates on Interstate 95 north in Weston, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.

The pursuit continued northbound with the suspect reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour while there was “light to moderate traffic on the highway,” Procopio said in an e-mail.