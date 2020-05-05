State Police arrest New York man after wild high speed chase on I-95 that reached over 100 mph

A New York man was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning, according to State Police.
The pursuit began shortly after 7:16 a.m. when a State Police sergeant tried to stop a black Honda Accord with no license plates on Interstate 95 north in Weston, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.
The pursuit continued northbound with the suspect reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour while there was “light to moderate traffic on the highway,” Procopio said in an e-mail.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop just prior to Exit 29 in Lexington, and the driver, identified as Damion Nunes, 38, of Rosedale, N.Y., was combative and had to be subdued with OC spray, Procopio said.
Lexington firefighters responded to the scene and evaluated Nunes, who did not suffer any injuries. Nunes was then taken to the State Police barracks in Framingham where he was booked on “multiple motor vehicle charges,” Procopio said.
