Walpole furloughs food service and some other school employees

The Walpole School Committee furloughed the district’s food service employees, van drivers, teacher aides, and extended day staff through the end of the school year.

The furloughs run from May 4 through June 19. Furloughed employees will return to their jobs when the school year resumes, according to the summary of the April 30 School Committee meeting.

“The School Committee and our entire school community wants to thank these employees for everything they do for us,” the summary read. “The School Committee and administration regrets having to take this action, but it became necessary [once] it was decided that we would not be open for the remainder of the school year.”