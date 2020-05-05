Will our love of the city survive the virus?

That’s the question raised by a piece in the Globe this week. Written by Tom Keane , a longtime city resident and former Boston city councilor, it suggests that the pandemic is undoing everything that makes city life so appealing.

“I live in downtown Boston, in a too-small place for too much money,” Keane wrote. “But the argument I always made to myself was that it was worth it. There was the energy and intellectual ferment of folks packed together. There were culture, sporting events, and nightlife right outside the door. Instead of chain restaurants, we had cool little bistros and chef-driven haunts, the better to stretch the palate. Well, that’s all gone.”

Keane says the place to be right now is the suburbs, which offer abundant space at more reasonable prices. And, crucially, less density.

Keane is a brilliant man and I take his ideas seriously. Even if I didn’t know him, much of what he says rings true. I’ve ventured into downtown Boston from my Dorchester abode just a handful of times in the past month, but it certainly isn’t the bustling area I’ve always known. Even the trip into town, via the Red Line ... let’s just say it’s nothing I’m in a hurry to do every day.

If Keane is right, then this is a jarring reversal of what we’ve seen in the city over the past 20 years. After decades of declining population, the city has become the place to live. The selling points Keane points to have been big drivers of that. There are others: dramatically lower crime (compared to, say, the 1990′s), more empty-nesters and affluent young people, better housing stock.

And, not to be overlooked: a widespread and correct belief that life in the suburbs is insufferably dull. I don’t think this is changing anyone’s mind about that.

The lockdown won’t last forever — we all hope — but the effects of the pandemic are going to be around for a long time. This isn’t going to be the moment Boston died, but it may well be the time it gets reshaped.

It seems inevitable that the boom mentality that has driven the city for years is going to have to slow down. It’s hard to picture big downtown office towers stuffed with people again anytime soon. The governor and the business leaders who have his ear are all talking about a slow reopening, but it’s going to be slower than they are ready to admit.

Housing prices, surprisingly, are said to be holding steady — a sign that city living remains, for now, desirable. How that will shake out in coming months is unknown. Like a lot of things.

But it’s a mistake to underestimate the desire of people to be in close proximity to one another. The drive for that energy, that vibrancy, has been with us for a couple of centuries. That isn’t just going to evaporate.

My friend Mike McCormack (another former city councilor) rode out the first part of the pandemic playing golf at his place in Delray Beach. It only took a few weeks until he’d had enough and hightailed it back to downtown Boston.

“It’s beautiful, but there’s nothing there,” he said of Florida. “The city is vibrant. This is tough, but the city will absolutely bounce back.”

Everyone knows that things are going to be different. We might be wearing masks for years. We may well be eating at restaurant tables separated by plexiglas. We might be going into the office on staggered shifts — some of us on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, others of us on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

All of that bums me out, but none of it makes me want to move to Westborough.

When the city gathers itself, there will be plenty to rethink. I hope we will think more seriously about issues of equity, about what was being sacrificed in our gold rush.

We will be more socially distant for some time to come. But I’m convinced we will be more distant together.

