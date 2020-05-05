5-year-old driver surprises Utah trooper during traffic stop

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper got a pint-sized surprise when he pulled over a 5-year-old driver who was swerving so badly he thought the driver needed medical attention.

Trooper Rick Morgan said the boy did not respond to his lights but pulled over when he hit his siren on Interstate 15 in Ogden on Monday.

“I approached the vehicle and I was expecting to find somebody who needed an ambulance or paramedics," Morgan said.