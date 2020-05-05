Do toddlers and young children in Mass. have to wear face coverings? Here’s what the state says

According to state guidance , babies and very young toddlers — specifically, children under the age of 2 — should not wear face coverings or masks, meaning they are exempt from Governor Charlie Baker’s order.

But what does that mean for infants, toddlers, and young children?

Starting Wednesday, anyone in Massachusetts who can’t stay 6 feet away from others in public will be required to wear face coverings — with the potential consequence of fines up to $300.

For children aged 2 to 5, the state is basically leaving it up to the parents to decide.

“Mask use by children 2 years of age and up to the age of five is encouraged but should be at the discretion of the child’s parent or guardian at this time,” the guidance says.

Advertisement

If parents decide that their wee one should wear a face covering, they should “ensure that the mask fits snugly and does not obstruct a child’s ability to breathe,” the guidance says.

How to make a mask without sewing Share Email to a Friend Embed Kayla Girdner, an instructor at Gather Here, demonstrates how to make a face mask that doesn't require any sewing. (Shelby Lum|Globe Staff)

Read the exact guidance from the state on children wearing masks:

Children under the age of 2 years should not wear face coverings or masks. For children 2 years of age and older, a mask or face covering should be used, if possible. Mask use by children 2 years of age and up to the age of five is encouraged but should be at the discretion of the child’s parent or guardian at this time. Parents and guardians should ensure that the mask fits snugly and does not obstruct a child’s ability to breathe.

As for how to get your child on board with wearing them? Dr. Deborah Gilboa, a family physician, shared some tips last month with “TODAY,” saying that having kids make and decorate their own mask would help give them ownership over the new protocol.

“If you can give your kid some autonomy about it, not about when or where but about what, that might help,” Gilboa said.

She also said that parents should model good behavior by wearing face coverings themselves, and that they should enforce the rules on mask-wearing even when their child refuses.

“Treat it exactly the same way you treated them wearing pants when they didn’t want to,” Gilboa told “TODAY.” “'Sorry, sweetie, it’s a rule. You can’t go outside without pants. Now, because of what’s going on, you can’t go out without wearing a mask.'”

Advertisement

She also said that explaining the usefulness of face coverings, and how it can protect other people in the community, could help young children get more on board.

“Kids are looking for stuff they can control,” Gilboa told “TODAY.” “There’s research that shows that kids are less likely to do something to keep themselves safe, but more likely to do something to keep other people safe.”

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss