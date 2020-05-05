Mass. residents give poor marks for President Trump’s handling of coronavirus outbreak in new poll

Massachusetts residents expressed confidence in the way Governor Charlie Baker is handling the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts. But in the federal response? Not so much.

Fully two-thirds of residents disapproved of the way President Trump was handling the coronavirus outbreak, with only 25 percent saying they approved, according to a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe/WGBH News poll. That’s compared to 84 percent who said they approved of Baker’s handling of the crisis, with just 10 percent registering disapproval of the moderate Republican governor.

The poll results broke down closely along partisan lines: Just eight percent of Democrats expressed approval for Trump’s response, compared to 78 percent of Republicans and 27 percent of independents. Conversely, just six percent of Republicans said they disapproved of the president’s response, compared to 87 percent of Democrats and 63 percent of independents.