Waltham’s PerkinElmer gets emergency approval for COVID-19 antibodies test

PerkinElmer, the Waltham-based diagnostics maker, said Tuesday that a subsidiary has obtained an "emergency use authorization” from the Food and Drug Administration for a test that detects antibodies in the blood of people who fought off COVID-19.

The test made by EUROIMMUN, a subsidiary based in Lubeck, Germany, is one of a dozen made by different companies that have won such approvals, according to the FDA website. These products, also known as serology tests, could help health care professionals determine whether someone has developed immunity to reinfection, although scientists aren’t sure yet that people can contract COVID-19 only once.