The heat on Biden shows no signs of dissipating

Reade is certainly free to prosecute her claim, and Biden to defend himself against it, as they deem fit in the court of public opinion. For me, Biden continues to be head and shoulders above the “I accept no responsibility,” “do me a favor” incumbent in the White House, and this is irrespective of any consideration of substantive policies (think: children in cages) and competence.

Re “In his TV interview, Biden didn’t end the Tara Reade story. No one could” by James Pindell (Ground Game, May 1): After following the Tara Reade story in some detail, I’ve decided to embrace the old adage that the truth will set you free. For anyone other than Reade and former vice president Joe Biden, the truth is we don’t know what happened, and it is unlikely we’ll ever know. So I can’t adjudicate this case. More important, I don’t have to.

We can’t change the past. Elections are about the future. The future of the country will be better under Biden than under the incumbent by every measure. Everything else is just noise, and acknowledging this fundamental truth does not disrespect Reade or make critics of Brett Kavanaugh hypocrites. It is just a fact of life that we have to meet it as we find it.

Meanwhile, I wish that all prospective female running mates could take this approach and abstain from being either a shield or a sword for Biden on this issue. They can keep their dignity by stopping the abhorrent practice of a woman carrying water for a man on a sexual harassment or assault charge by focusing on how they and their running mate can secure a better future for the country.

Vivian Tseng

Concord





There’s a difference between proof and allegation

Enough already on sexual assault (“Joe Biden for president — even if accused of sexual assault?” Opinion, April 30). Joan Vennochi is right: We have other things to think about.

I was once married to a lawyer and member of the American Civil Liberties Union, and I take seriously the difference between proof and allegation. There’s a lot to recommend the Bill of Rights over the media’s (and public’s) obsession with sex. Like Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Kamala Harris, I’m sticking with Biden and will work for him.

Roswitha M. Winsor

Auburndale





Too soon to conclude it’s a choice between just Biden and Trump

Joe Biden is more than 550 delegates short of the total needed for the Democratic nomination, with more than 20 states yet to vote. At least one other candidate, Bernie Sanders, is still on the state ballots, and even if Biden does reach the required delegate total, he still will not be guaranteed the nomination, since delegates are not legally bound to vote for any candidate. This means that even though Biden is currently the only active candidate, the choice of Democratic nominee is still up to the voters and the party.

Joan Vennochi (“Joe Biden for president — even if accused of sexual assault?”) must be aware that another candidate can still be chosen. Yet she casts the question of whether to support Biden in the face of Tara Reade’s corroborated allegations of sexual assault against him as a forced lesser-of-two-evils choice between Biden and Donald Trump, stating that, given Trump’s character, “one unproven allegation against Biden is not disqualifying.”

However, the actual choice is between Biden, Trump, and another Democrat who is not accused of sexual misconduct. That third choice would avoid establishing an odious new standard in Democratic politics: that future candidates may get a free pass on the first credible allegation of sexual assault.

Nicholas Newell

Reading





After Kavanaugh, many are on hypocrisy watch

Fact: Christina Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kavanaugh denied it.

Fact: Tara Reade accused Joe Biden of sexual assault. Biden denied it.

Fact: Choosing to believe Ford, Democrats pilloried Kavanaugh and tried to prevent him from taking a seat on the Supreme Court.

Question: Will Democrats behave the same way in this nearly identical case — will they pillory Biden and try to prevent him from winning the presidency?

Prediction: We are about to see the most graphic and egregious example of hypocrisy in our lifetimes.

Paul Landry

Natick