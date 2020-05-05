Boston Cannons add promising depth in Major League Lacrosse draft

“We’ve had a lot of success with the guys we’ve had from Syracuse in the past,” Cannons coach Sean Quirk told bostoncannons.com . “Watching Nick play a lot his junior year and then the beginning of 2020, I think he’s a prototypical, professional MLL defenseman that [could] play for us right away. He was someone we were planning on taking, and I’m delighted that he was still available.”

With the fourth overall selection, the Cannons corralled Nick Mellen, a 5-foot-9 defender from Syracuse who collected 101 ground balls and forced 55 turnovers through 47 games.

Major League Lacrosse postponed its scheduled May 30th opening because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the league pushed ahead with its 2020 collegiate draft Monday night via conference call, with the Boston Cannons adding five newcomers of promise through eight rounds.

Boston picked a pair of attacks in the fifth round — Jeff Teat (Cornell) at No. 25, along with Michael Sowers (28), who played at both Princeton and Duke. The Cannons drafted Marist College faceoff specialist Peyton Smith in the sixth round (34th overall) and University of Maryland/Baltimore County defender Jason Brewster in the eighth round (46th overall).

Sowers (101 goals, 302 points in 47 games), the career scoring leader at Princeton, tallied 16 goals and 47 points in just five games before this season ended.

“Sowers is a generational player,” Quirk said. “There’s a lot of great players in college lacrosse, but I think he stands above just about everyone. Teat, I’ve watched his career closely the last three and a half seasons, and he’s just a great attackman. Both of those guys fit well into what we do system-wise.”

With the first overall pick, the New York Lizards drafted Yale faceoff specialist T.D. Ierlan. There were 10 picks from Massachusetts college programs, including UMass midfielder Jeff Trainor, a Billerica High grad who went to the Denver Outlaws with the 35th pick.

LSM Reece Eddy, Boston University (Philadelphia Barrage, 14th overall)

LSM Chad Levesque, Boston University (Chesapeake Bayhawks, 18th overall)

M Brendan Hoffman, Williams (Philadelphia Barrage, 19th overall)

D Sean New, Holy Cross (New York Lizards, 22nd overall)

LSM Rock Stewart, Williams College (New York Lizards, 30th overall)

M Connor Waldron, Holy Cross (New York Lizards, 31st overall)

A Colin Minicus, Amherst (Philadelphia Barrage, 33rd overall)

M Jeff Trainor, Billerica High/UMass (Denver Outlaws, 35th overall)

A Charlie Bertrand, Merrimack College (Connecticut Hammerheads, 44th overall)

A Kevin Kodzis, Holy Cross (Chesapeake Bayhawks, 48th overall)

“This draft made us deeper,” said Quirk. “This gave us more opportunities and competitiveness on our roster.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all seniors who were drafted have been granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA if they so chose. If they declare to use the remaining year, they must do so within 72 hours of being drafted and their rights will be retained by their drafted team for one year.



