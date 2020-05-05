Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday

Some channel–flipping may be required

Jason Varitek drove in the first two runs in the first inning and then celebrated with Keith Foulke in the ninth after the Game 2 victory was complete in the 2004 World Series.

Canadiens-Bruins, April 5, 1999 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Byron Dafoe delivers his second straight shutout and 10th of the season, but the real satisfaction comes from eliminating the Canadiens from playoff contention.

Lakers-Celtics, Game 5, 1984 NBA Finals (NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.)

Temperatures reportedly reach 98 degrees in the Garden. Larry Bird gets even hotter than that.

Cardinals-Red Sox, Game 2, 2004 World Series (NESN, 8:30 p.m.)

Fun fact: Jason Varitek hit exactly one triple each regular season from 2000 to 2005. He also has exactly one triple in this game, and it’s a biggie.

