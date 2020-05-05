Milton Academy’s Mitchell Gonser eager to catch on at Harvard

Mitchell Gonser , a dynamic 6-foot-2, 215-pound two-way threat from Medfield, is preparing for his move from Milton Academy to Harvard University, part of the Crimson’s 32-player Class of 2024 unveiled on Friday.

In any other year, the transition for an incoming college football recruit to the preseason is fairly consistent: follow the offseason training plan, meet your new coaches and teammates, digest the playbook and a new scheme.

Gonser is excited to start a new chapter, athletically and academically, at Harvard. The question is, when?

Because of the current restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, “it’s sort of a waiting out process . . . ” said Gonser, who attended Medfield High before his transfer to Milton Academy “It’s just being as resourceful as you can be.”

Gonser, listed as a linebacker on Harvard’s Class of 2024 release, will join three other signees from the Bay State with the Crimson, H-back Tim Dowd (Topsfield/Pingree School), linebacker Ben Harding (Lee/Phillips Exeter), and defensive back Kaleb Moody (North Andover/Choate).

The reporting date for Harvard football, Aug. 19, thus far has not changed. Last week, the university announced, whether it is conducted on campus, or virtually, teaching and research will resume in the fall. Currently, returning members of the football program are having Zoom meetings with their position coaches, but incoming freshmen are not eligible.

Position coaches are sending videos of “the basics,” according to Gonser.

“We’re working on a base defense, just the foundation,” Gonser said. “We can watch film over Zoom, but we have a freshman call [Tuesday] with the head coach [Tim Murphy]. The freshmen are distanced in a sort of regard, but we’re trying to do as much as we can to not fall behind.”

Gonser has a bench with free weights at his house. He often works out his uncle, Bradford Scott , a former three-sport athlete at Xaverian Brothers who is entering his fifth year as head performance coach with the Atlanta Braves, but is back in the area during the pandemic. The two meet every other day, with the focus currently on flexibility.

“It’s just doing the most you can, trying to keep your body in the right condition going into the fall,” Gonser said “There’s not much you can do other than prepare as if you’re playing on schedule.”

Selected last week as one of 33 senior scholar-athletes by the Jack Grinold Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation scholar-athlete recognition, Gonser is interested in economics and history.

MBCA All-Star Games cancelled

The Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association cancelled its annual all-star games scheduled for mid June.

Because of COVID-19, the junior all-star and sophomore all-star games scheduled for June 21 at Bentley University were called off, along with the senior sectional all-star game and Massachusetts vs. Connecticut junior all-star game scheduled for June 24 at BC High.

“The unfortunate result in the cancellation of our all star games is two-old,” said former North Reading High coach Frank Carey, director of the all-star games. “It gives the MBCA an opportunity to honor deserving seniors and provides an opportunity for our sophomores and juniors exposure to college coaches.”

Revs Academy players going D1

The New England Revolution Academy has 13 players who have made commitments to Division 1 college programs, eight seniors and five juniors.

“It has been a privilege to work with this group of talented players and I am thrilled to see them all continue their academic and soccer careers at the collegiate level,” said Bryan Scales, the Revolution’s Director of Youth Development and Under-19 head coach. “We look forward to watching their continued growth and success over the next few years at an impressive array of schools.”

Commitments for 2020: M Trevor Burns, Southborough (Georgetown); F Gervork Diarbian, Cranston, R.I. (Providence); M Karou Fujiwara, Lexington (Harvard); G Eliot Jones, New Britain, Conn. (Stanford); D Brian Son, Glastonbury, Conn. (Vermont); D Adbel Talabi, Brewster (Bryant); F Michael teDuits, Westwood (Penn); M Victor Viana, South Dennis (Loyola Chicago);

Commitments for 2021: Joseph Buck, Arlington (Georgetown); Cole Dewhurst, Lancaster (Providence);

Aidan Farwell, Randolph (Boston College); Colby Quinones, Bedford, N.H. (Providence); Samuel White, Sterling (Boston College).

Notables

On Sunday, Bridgewater-Raynham junior guard Kenzie Matulonis announced on Twitter that she had verbally committed to continue her basketball career at the University of New Hampshire. This past season,the 5-foot-7 Matulonis produced 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds to help propel the Trojans to a 21-3 season, the Division 1 South title and the state semifinals against Andover at TD Garden . . . Former Arlington High standout Bensley Joseph, who has received a number of Division 1 basketball offers — the latest from Marquette — is on the move from Cushing Academy in Ashburnham to Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. Putnam was one of the top seeds for the national prep showcase that was scheduled for March 10-12 at Connecticut College, but cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GregLevinsky.