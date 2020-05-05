Two Massachusetts golf courses are planning to reopen despite the governor’s coronavirus orders

In Massachusetts, golf is still restricted under Gov. Charlie Baker’s ban of non-essential businesses that lasts through May 18, but a pair of courses are planning to defy the order.
Cara Cullen, who owns Kettle Brook Golf Club in Paxton and Wachusett Country Club in West Boylston alongside her two brothers, told Fox News Monday she will open her courses within the “next few days.”
Neither club responded to Boston.com’s requests for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.
Massachusetts is one of four states that is still enforcing a statewide ban on golf, though New Hampshire’s courses will reopen on May 11. Maryland and Vermont are the only other states that have no date set to reopen.
