Nine more TV and film reunions we’d like to see, please

Also in the past month, the stars of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunited on Snapchat, and the casts of “My So-Called Life,” “That Thing You Do!,” “Friday Night Lights,” “The Goonies,” and “Melrose Place" found each other on platforms such as Zoom and YouTube.

On April 30, the cast of “Parks and Recreation” — including Amy Poehler, Rob Lowe, Rashida Jones, and Chris Pratt — gave us a new episode about what our favorite characters might be doing while quarantined.

We’ve been blessed with so many reunions during this period of social distancing.

Sometimes these reunion events have raised money for a cause. The “Parks and Rec” episode on NBC brought in more than $3 million for Feeding America’s COVID-19 relief fund. “Seinfeld” costars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander had a reunion conversation on Instagram Live last weekend that benefited the coronavirus-fighting efforts of the organization Direct Relief.

Of course, some reunions are simply about nostalgia. The conversations and performances remind us of pre-pandemic times, and it’s like a visit with old friends. Maybe it cheers the actors, too.

But there are more reunions we’d like to see. As the weeks of isolation and fear stretch on, we’ll take any content that brings comfort into our homes.

Also, there is more money to be raised.

Below is our wish list for future reunions. We know some of these requests are quite specific, but the two of us, from our separate homes, promise to be a captive, enthusiastic audience.

1. We would like Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis to get on a public Zoom call and perform a scene from their late-1980s, sexual-tension-fueled television hit, “Moonlighting." It can be any scene, really, as long as Sheppard is wearing a blazer with very large shoulder pads. The bigger the pads, the more comforted we’ll be.

Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd won Peoples Choice Awards in 1986 for their work in "Moonlighting." Reed Saxon/AP/file

2. This isn’t a reunion, but we believe it counts. We would like to see a panel of Batmans. Anyone who has played (or will play) Batman should get together to speak about the experience. This panel can include Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Robert Pattinson, and even Kevin Conroy, who voiced the character on “Batman: The Animated Series." All of the panelists should speak in their low, gravely Batman voices. That would bring us a lot of peace right now. Batfleck is invited, we suppose.

Ben Affleck in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Courtesy of Warner Bros. - DC

3. We would like Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams to reunite on any platform to discuss “The Notebook." We would also like them to perform the scene where Gosling yells, “I wrote you every day for a year!” We understand that McAdams and Gosling are also real-life exes who had a very public breakup, and maybe they don’t want to talk to each other right now. If that’s the case, one of us (Meredith) volunteers to take McAdams’s place to perform this scene with Gosling directly.

4. We would like the cast of "The Leftovers” to get together and tell us everything will be OK.

Christopher Eccleston and Carrie Coon in "The Leftovers." Paul Schiraldi Photography

5. Daytime TV was a proving ground for a lot of actors who went on to become famous. For example, we’re old enough to remember when Ray Liotta played Joey Perrini on “Another World.” (Joey was a hard-luck heartthrob whose wife died of a brain tumor about a month after they married.) A little later, Anne Heche played Vicki and Marley on “Another World.” Others we’d like to see reprise their daytime roles include Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Erica Kane’s daughter Kendall Hart on “All My Children”; Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman, who both played Erica Kane’s stepson on “AMC”; or Demi Moore, who was a journalist named Jackie on “General Hospital” before she was “G.I. Jane.”

Linda Gray attended a reception benefiting the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation last November in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images/file

6. On that note, we would like a panel of “The Dames of Daytime” — and it should air at 3 p.m. Here are a few suggestions for panelists. Victoria Wyndham played the weirdly calm kept woman Rachel Cory on “Another World.” Married to an old, rich book publisher named Mac, Rachel never ever seemed to fret. Or even blink. Judith Light was the only reason we watched “One Life to Live.” (The talented Light is now a Broadway star with two Tony Awards.) We’ll never understand why her “OLTL” character, an unhappy housewife named Karen Wolek, made the decision to become an alcoholic prostitute, but it was good TV. Jacklyn Zeman played Dr. Lesley Webber on “General Hospital.” Lucky for Zeman, the baby that her character gave up for adoption grew up to become Laura Spencer, one half of the soap opera supercouple you know as “Luke and Laura.” That kept Dr. Lesley Webber relevant on “GH” for years. Linda Gray doesn’t qualify as a daytime diva because “Dallas” aired at night, but she was formidable as J.R Ewing’s long-suffering wife, Sue Ellen. (The power couple got divorced twice in 10 seasons.) If Sue Ellen had shot J.R., no one would have blamed her. ... Also, every time we said “we” in the last two paragraphs, we meant Mark.

7. We would like to watch Eddie Murphy and Grace Jones perform all of their scenes from their movie “Boomerang.”

Eddie Murphy received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., in January. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/file

8. We would like to see Gillian Anderson. Honestly, she can do whatever she wants. But here’s an idea: Anderson and Jamie Dornan, her costar in the excellent British crime drama “The Fall,” do a Zoom chat, but not as themselves. Dornan will be Christian Grey, his BDSM-loving character in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” films, and Anderson will be sex therapist Jean Milburn, her character on the TV series “Sex Education.” Now that’d be a conversation we’d like to hear.

Gillian Anderson attended the world premiere of season 2 of Netflix's "Sex Education" in London in January. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images/file

9. We would like to support a reunion of everyone who was in the last episode of “Game of Thrones." Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Bring everybody back. Once they’ve all hooked up on Zoom, we would like them to redo the last episode — but using a script we write, because we think we can do a better job. Just give us a week. We can get something done pretty quickly. If you’re interested, our e-mails are below.

Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, and Sophie Turner in the "Game of Thrones" finale. Courtesy of HBO

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Meredith Goldstein can be reached at meredith.goldstein@globe.com.





