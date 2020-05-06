Tickets remain for a summer concert season that isn’t likely to happen

It’s looking increasingly likely that you won’t be able to see your favorite touring artists until September at the earliest. Despite tentative plans to begin reopening the country for business in the coming weeks or months, the concert industry is bracing for the distinct possibility that its particular format — hundreds of strangers seated side by side or standing shoulder to shoulder — may prevent its reemergence until the final phase of recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

Scroll through the concert calendars, and it appears that there are still some big names planning to come to town this summer. As of this writing, Maroon 5, for example, is still apparently on tap to play Fenway Park on June 24.

Advertisement

But the consensus of decision-makers seems to be leaning toward a long hiatus for live events. A week ago, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo prepared her constituents for a summer without any large gatherings of any kind. In April, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti suggested there may be none until the new year. In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker recently announced the establishment of an advisory board that will propose guidelines for an incremental return to business.

Some of the biggest summer 2020 concerts and festivals have already been scratched. Taylor Swift was scheduled to appear at Gillette Stadium on July 31 and Aug. 1, but the singer recently pushed her entire world tour into next year. For now, TD Garden still has July shows featuring Harry Styles, The Weeknd, and Janet Jackson on the books, but other summer headliners, including Bon Jovi and Roger Waters, already have canceled or postponed.

James Taylor was booked to headline Fenway Park on June 21, but that show will be rescheduled. Dead & Company, the Grateful Dead offshoot, have canceled their summer tour, which would have brought them to Fenway Aug. 7-8. Other big names slated to play the ballpark include Guns N’ Roses (July 21), Lady Gaga (Aug. 5), and Green Day (Aug. 27). Those shows have not yet been moved or canceled.

Advertisement

Virtually all of the area’s major summer music festivals, including Boston Calling, Levitate, the Newport folk and jazz festivals, the Green River Festival, and Beach Road Weekend on Martha’s Vineyard, have been called off.

Representatives for Live Nation, the promoting conglomerate that handles Fenway’s pop and rock concerts, declined to speak with the Globe. The company also handles concerts at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, which is still advertising July shows with Sam Hunt, the Dave Matthews Band, and the Black Crowes, among others, as well as the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion in the Seaport and the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, N.H. In late April, Ticketmaster and Live Nation responded to customer complaints by revising its refund policy for shows that will be rescheduled.

After the stay-at-home advisory in Massachusetts took effect in March, Boston’s Boch Center “began to take a look at all shows from April to August, looking at restarting in September,” CEO Josiah Spaulding said recently. Now, he said, arts institutions such as the Boch, which operates the Wang and Shubert theaters, are modeling the potential of reopening on Jan. 1, and also in April 2021.

The Boch Center had about 20 shows scheduled this summer. Some, including comedian Russell Brand and a live tour from the cast of “Schitt’s Creek,” have been canceled or postponed. Others — Kraftwerk, the Decemberists, Dane Cook — still appear on the venues’ website. But that is only because it’s yet to be determined whether they will be canceled or rescheduled, Spaulding said.

Advertisement

“I firmly believe we will have no shows this summer” at the Boch Center, he said.

Spaulding has been sequestered in Florida with his wife, Joyce. Earlier this year, they both contracted COVID-19, he said. He has been participating in regular video conferences with dozens of his counterparts at performing arts institutions around the country.

“It’s been nice to hear what’s going on in Seattle versus Florida, versus Iowa,” he said.

The Boch Center typically employs about 45 full-time staffers and about 225 part-timers, Spaulding said. With no shows, the part-timers aren’t working, and the number of full-timers has been trimmed to 21. The nonprofit organization, which sold its naming rights to the Boch automotive family in 2016, has the means to survive with no earned income through April 2021, Spaulding said. Other nonprofit institutions are not quite so fortunate.

“Some organizations have endowments, some do not. Some have lines of credit and reserves, some do not. Some are able to raise larger amounts of contributing income than others.”

Another nonprofit, the Newport Festivals Foundation, which presents the annual Newport folk and jazz festivals in Rhode Island, announced the cancellation of both events last week.

Advertisement

The foundation is offering refunds. But it has also reached out to all of the performers who would have descended on Newport in late July and early August, inviting them to return for next year’s festivals. In order to continue funding its year-round education programs and provide emergency relief for musicians in financial distress, executive producer Jay Sweet is asking fans to consider donating the cost of their tickets or holding onto them until next year’s festivals.

“We’re hoping they’ll want to still have that shared catharsis in 2021,” he told the Globe.

In Webster, the long-running summer concert amphitheater Indian Ranch, known for its “Nashville of the North” country music bookings, still has several upcoming shows listed. But Suzette Raun, the venue’s president, acknowledged that their calendar is in flux.

“We are in regular contact with artists’ agents about the status of our shows and tour plans,” she said in a statement. “We are moving forward with plans so we are ready when Governor Baker says it is safe. That means building out new protocols and following the guidelines and regulations put forth by state and local government to provide a safe and clean environment for customers and employees to come back to.”

Ensuring the health and safety of patrons is a paramount priority for venue owners, said Spaulding of the Boch Center.

“No way can we self-distance,” he said. “We’re going to need a vaccine."

He cited studies "showing that between 50 and 75 percent of audiences will not come back even if there was a vaccine. That’s posing a big problem.”

Advertisement

Equally important, he said, is the well-being of the performers who generate the ticket sales. Some are vowing not to tour at all for the next couple of years.

“Their emotions are just as wild and crazy as my emotions,” Spaulding said.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com and on Twitter @sullivanjames.



