What’s the lowdown on ‘Upload’?

I’m surprised I’m not hearing more buzz about “Upload,” the Greg Daniels comedy whose first, 10-episode season became available last week on Amazon. I really like it — perhaps not as much as I like “The Good Place,” a similarly ingenious sitcom set in a world beyond this one, but a lot nonetheless.
It’s set in a delightfully depicted 2033, when dying people can upload their minds to an online afterlife of their choice. Once in their heaven, they can still communicate with the humans they left behind. After a young guy named Nathan (Robbie Amell) dies and uploads to a fancy heaven thanks to the generosity of his still-alive girlfriend, he starts to fall for the still-alive programmer who handles his account, Nora (Andy Allo). She is drawn to him too, but, alas, they can’t really truly touch — although there are some virtual reality tools that can almost make that happen.
Advertisement
There are universal themes in “Upload,” and it reminds me a bit of “Her,” the bittersweet Spike Jonze movie in which Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with an operating system. But the show is also quite timely, which is partly why I expected to hear from more people about it. It’s about social distancing in a way, as its central romantic pair are not able to touch skin to skin. (The inventive 2007 series “Pushing Daisies” from Bryan Fuller also shared that theme.) The characters are denied physical contact in “Upload,” which makes their longing and their emotional connection come to the fore. It’s sad, and it’s beautiful, too.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.