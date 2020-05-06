What’s the lowdown on ‘Upload’?

I’m surprised I’m not hearing more buzz about “Upload,” the Greg Daniels comedy whose first, 10-episode season became available last week on Amazon. I really like it — perhaps not as much as I like “The Good Place,” a similarly ingenious sitcom set in a world beyond this one, but a lot nonetheless.

It’s set in a delightfully depicted 2033, when dying people can upload their minds to an online afterlife of their choice. Once in their heaven, they can still communicate with the humans they left behind. After a young guy named Nathan (Robbie Amell) dies and uploads to a fancy heaven thanks to the generosity of his still-alive girlfriend, he starts to fall for the still-alive programmer who handles his account, Nora (Andy Allo). She is drawn to him too, but, alas, they can’t really truly touch — although there are some virtual reality tools that can almost make that happen.