Why the demise of Great Scott hurts so much

That possibility snapped shut on Friday afternoon, when news of the club's permanent closure broke. "It is with a heavy heart today that I announce Great Scott will not reopen," began the announcement from general manager Tim Philbin, which was posted on Facebook and which quickly made the rounds online, often with grief-stricken reactions attached.

For most of my self-isolation, I've been looking forward to visiting Great Scott, the neighborhood bar-turned-rock club down the street from me in Allston. I'd skipped the debut American show by the British psych-poppers Stealing Sheep in March, my anxiety about some symptoms I had been experiencing and the combination of close quarters and communicable diseases overruling my desire to see one of my favorite bands in a cozy venue that was barely three blocks away.

Krill performs at Great Scott in 2015. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

Great Scott, which opened in 1976, is almost as old as I am. It’s been essential to my Boston life’s fabric, both as someone who covers music and as a middle-ish-aged music aficionado seeking a home in a new city. A week after I moved to Boston back in 2013, I saw some New York friends, the DIY lifers So So Glos, play alongside Nashville shredders Diarrhea Planet and local heroes Krill; we capped off the night chatting on Commonwealth Avenue while undergraduates hauled around couches and other items in celebration of the annual scavengers’ holiday known as Allston Christmas. I celebrated my first semester as a DJ on Boston College’s radio outpost WZBC at a station-sponsored show headlined by guitar wizard Marnie Stern; I DJed New Year’s Eve 2017 alongside Vanyaland proprietor Michael Marotta in between sets by gnarly rockers Speedy Ortiz and punk beacon Ted Leo; I danced to Dawn Richard and !!!, swooned to Versus and Palehound, introduced out-of-town friends and recent transplants to one of the city’s best bars and each other, met neighbors who later became friends. I missed out on even more events — comedy shows, holiday cookouts, dance parties, sets by brand-new bands and cult heroes alike — which tells you how vibrant it was before all the city’s places for mass gatherings were shuttered in mid-March.

Great Scott operated for 44 years at the corner of Commonwealth and Harvard Avenues in Allston. Keith Bedford/Globe Staff

But the realities of live music, real estate, and money are immune to even the most widely shared romanticism, as well as easy narratives. While the initial reports of Great Scott’s closure led to assumptions that the coronavirus epidemic was the culprit, the story is more complex. People affiliated with the club claim that Oak Hill Properties, the club’s landlord, wanted to remove live music from the mix of 1222 Commonwealth Avenue, where it has other tenants. “[Oak Hill] just didn’t want to have bands play there anymore,” Philbin told WBUR. But according to a letter from Oak Hill’s lawyers to DigBoston, Great Scott had rented month to month for about 20 years, and owner Frank Strenk, with his club shut down indefinitely, decided to close rather than sign a long-term lease.

The future of live music is certainly in grave doubt; all concerts, but especially those at clubs like Great Scott, gain their atmosphere from people being almost too close to one another, enjoying whatever might be happening onstage as well as the reactions to it from the rest of the crowd. Social distancing protocols don’t exactly allow for close singalongs, let alone mosh pits. And the nature of scheduling, with touring artists’ itineraries being booked six to nine months — or more — in advance, combined with the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus’s transmission, makes the idea of announcing a firm reopening date seem like a crap shoot.

Nic Offer of the band !!! leans into the crowd at Great Scott in 2014. The Boston Globe/Kayana Szymczak for the Boston Globe

Whatever the precise calculus of reasons for Great Scott’s folding, its absence from the corner of Commonwealth and Harvard Avenues will be felt not just by people in Boston, but by musicians and live-music professionals around the world. Its prime location — on a highly trafficked street with a T stop and angle parking outside — made it hospitable to artists hauling gear and merch in a van or a car, as well as to concertgoers looking for things to do before and after shows. Its relatively low prices for tickets (which rarely went above $25) and drinks (poured by friendly bartenders) made it as accessible to cash-strapped students and fellow musicians as to working adults. Its booking, assisted by the larger entity Bowery Boston as well as local efforts like Grayskull Booking and RTT Presents, often took the sort of chances that could make a 220-capacity room feel like the center of the universe. And its vibe made it inviting to just hang out in, even if the music was unfamiliar or not your thing.

I could make a sweeping segue from that statement about the ways streaming algorithms may be making listeners more hermetic, or Allston’s shift from “Allston Rock City” to “the next Kendall Square, maybe” and what that might mean, or the way the pandemic could, down the road, make people less likely to go out and take a flyer on a three-band bill because one of their names sounds intriguing. All of those are pretty bleak outlooks, and — most importantly — antithetical to the “what can happen next?” attitude that made Great Scott such a fantastic place to be whether it was hosting bands or barbecues. Long live Great Scott, and may its spirit rage on and flourish beyond its green awning.