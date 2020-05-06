Delta Dental is drilled by dentists for lack of coronavirus aid

The Massachusetts Dental Society says a survey of its 5,000 members showed they need anywhere from $150,000 to $300,000 to reopen their offices. Meanwhile, dentists say that all the while the insurance companies have been collecting premiums from policyholders, even as claims payments decline sharply.

With most Massachusetts practices limited to emergency care during the coronavirus pandemic, dentists have seen their revenues disappear, leaving them little choice but to lay off hygienists and other staff or cut their pay. They also will have to spend more on protective gear when they resume routine services while seeing fewer patients to maintain safe social distancing.

This time it’s dentists who are feeling the pain, and they are turning to insurers for relief.

Advertisement

Now the trade group is pressing Delta Dental of Massachusetts and other dental insurers for help.

Delta and the dental society, whose relationship has long been testy, are talking, but on Tuesday the dentists escalated the pressure, filing a petition asking the state Division of Insurance to require insurers to provide emergency financial aid.

“We are in dire straits,” Janis Moriarty, president of the Massachusetts Dental Society, said in an interview. “We think Delta can throw us a lifeline since they are sitting on all these premiums.”

Dentists are still smarting from a move last year by Delta, by far the state’s largest dental insurance provider, to reduce its reimbursements, as we ll as a roll out a few years ago of a lower-cost insurance plan for employers.

Delta, which was surprised by the dentists’ petition, said it already has pledged $2 million to the dental society’s oundation for its COVID-19 Recovery Fund, the amount the foundation expected to raise overall.

“We are on the cusp of announcing the second phase of relief for Massachusetts dentists in our network, which we discussed with MDS leadership last week,” Dennis Leonard, chief executive of Delta Dental of Massachusetts, said in a statement. “We anticipate being able to provide specific details about programs for Massachusetts dentists and employers later this week.”

Advertisement

In its petition, the Massachusetts Dental Society asked regulators to require insurers to advance claims payments equaling 50 percent of dentists’ average weekly reimbursements in 2019, multiplied by 9 weeks, with a $50,000 cap. It requested an increase in maximum allowable fees for procedures or a per-service fee to cover the rising cost of personal protection equipment. And the group proposed a rollback of the 8.8 percent reimbursement rate cut the division approved for Delta in October.

According to the petition, 30 percent of Massachusetts dental services providers lost more than $30,000 in income between March 15 and April 15, while another 20 percent lost between $20,000 and $30,000.

The average income for dentists in the Greater Boston metro area is about $192,000 a year, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Moriarty said her group was grateful for the $2 million donation from Delta, but noted that it worked out to just $400 per member.

Dentists have sought relief from the federal government through the Paycheck Protection Program and emergency economic disaster loans overseen the Small Business Administration, she said, “but none of these is solely enough.”





Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.