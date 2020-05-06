Encore Boston Harbor loses $60.6 million in coronavirus-shortened quarter

Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett lost $60.6 million in the first three months of the year, a period that concluded with the closure of the state’s casinos as the coronavirus crisis accelerated.

The loss was broader than in the previous quarter, when the casino’s parent company Wynn Resorts reported a loss of $34.1 million as it continued to ramp up its operations and build a customer base here. Encore closed March 15, and remains closed indefinitely as its operators and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission discuss how it could reopen safely.

“We’ll be ready to begin in the new normal atmosphere,” Wynn chief executive Matt Maddox told Wall Street analysts Wednesday.