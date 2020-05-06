Encore Boston Harbor loses $60.6 million in coronavirus-shortened quarter

Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett lost $60.6 million in the first three months of the year, a period that concluded with the closure of the state’s casinos as the coronavirus crisis accelerated.
The loss was broader than in the previous quarter, when the casino’s parent company Wynn Resorts reported a loss of $34.1 million as it continued to ramp up its operations and build a customer base here. Encore closed March 15, and remains closed indefinitely as its operators and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission discuss how it could reopen safely.
“We’ll be ready to begin in the new normal atmosphere,” Wynn chief executive Matt Maddox told Wall Street analysts Wednesday.
Advertisement
Wynn said it was seeing some positive signs before the closure. Encore earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization ― an indicator of the health of a business’s core operations ― were on the way to being the property’s highest since its opening in June, 2019, company officials said in the call. The figure came in as a loss of $12.6 million, down from $15.3 million in the black last quarter.
Maddox said Wednesday the company will pay employees through the end of May. The company had previously pledged to pay employees though May 15.
Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.