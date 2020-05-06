Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through April 28) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
A yellow-headed blackbird was seen at a feeder in Chatham.
A summer tanager was seen at Santuit Pond preserve in Mashpee and a hooded warbler was seen in Foss Woods in Provincetown.
Two black vultures were seen various places between Bourne and Provincetown.
Storm birds blown toward the bay included a red phalarope, 1,100 long-tailed ducks, 2 Leach’s storm-petrels 4 parasitic jaegers, and a Manx shearwater at Corporation Beach in Dennis, and 3 parasitic jaegers and 1,300 Northern gannets at First Encounter in Eastham.
A Pacific loon was seen at Race Point in Provincetown, where other sightings included a parasitic jaeger, 5 common murres, 70 razorbills, and 6 Iceland gulls.
Other reports around the Cape included a common yellowthroat in Falmouth, lingering common goldeneyes in Mashpee and West Harwich, a sora in East Sandwich, a yellow-throated vireo in Eastham, and an Eastern kingbird in Orleans.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.