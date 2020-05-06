Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A summer tanager was seen at Santuit Pond preserve in Mashpee and a hooded warbler was seen in Foss Woods in Provincetown.

A yellow-headed blackbird was seen at a feeder in Chatham.

Recent sightings (through April 28) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Two black vultures were seen various places between Bourne and Provincetown.

Storm birds blown toward the bay included a red phalarope, 1,100 long-tailed ducks, 2 Leach’s storm-petrels 4 parasitic jaegers, and a Manx shearwater at Corporation Beach in Dennis, and 3 parasitic jaegers and 1,300 Northern gannets at First Encounter in Eastham.

A Pacific loon was seen at Race Point in Provincetown, where other sightings included a parasitic jaeger, 5 common murres, 70 razorbills, and 6 Iceland gulls.

Other reports around the Cape included a common yellowthroat in Falmouth, lingering common goldeneyes in Mashpee and West Harwich, a sora in East Sandwich, a yellow-throated vireo in Eastham, and an Eastern kingbird in Orleans.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.