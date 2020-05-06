fb-pixel
BOTTLES

Harpoon is bringing back a classic beer to support COVID-19 relief

Proceeds from the sale of its original Harpoon Ale, first brewed back in 1986, will benefit front-line and restaurant workers in both Boston and Vermont.

By Gary Dzen Globe staff,Updated May 6, 2020, an hour ago
Harpoon's bringing back a classic for a good cause.
Harpoon's bringing back a classic for a good cause.Courtesy photo

Harpoon Brewery is bringing back an old staple.

The South Boston-based brewery, founded before the Seaport neighborhood was a thing, is re-releasing its original Harpoon Ale, first brewed back in 1986. Proceeds from the sale of the beer will benefit front-line and restaurant workers in both Boston and Vermont. (Harpoon also has a brewery in Windsor, Vt.)

"This beer is just a small way for us to say thank you and give back," Harpoon CEO and co-founder Dan Kenary said in a press release.

Proceeds will benefit three organizations:

The beer is an easy-drinking, medium-bodied, 5 percent ABV ale that's less hoppy than Harpoon's namesake IPA, but just as quenching. In addition, anyone who orders directly from Harpoon for pickup or delivery now can buy a beer for a healthcare worker, to be redeemed once the company's Seaport beer hall and Vermont tap room reopen.

Advertisement

“For the Frontline” will be available to the public beginning in mid- to late May.

Gary Dzen can be reached at gary.dzen@globe.com.