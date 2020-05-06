Harpoon is bringing back a classic beer to support COVID-19 relief

The South Boston-based brewery, founded before the Seaport neighborhood was a thing, is re-releasing its original Harpoon Ale, first brewed back in 1986. Proceeds from the sale of the beer will benefit front-line and restaurant workers in both Boston and Vermont. (Harpoon also has a brewery in Windsor, Vt.)

"This beer is just a small way for us to say thank you and give back," Harpoon CEO and co-founder Dan Kenary said in a press release.

Proceeds will benefit three organizations:

Boston Resiliency Fund , which to date has raised $27.3 million to pay for essential needs for Boston residents

Off Their Plate , which provides meals for healthcare professionals as well as relief to restaurants

Vermont Community Foundation , helping to address the long-term needs of Vermonters affected by COVID-19.

The beer is an easy-drinking, medium-bodied, 5 percent ABV ale that's less hoppy than Harpoon's namesake IPA, but just as quenching. In addition, anyone who orders directly from Harpoon for pickup or delivery now can buy a beer for a healthcare worker, to be redeemed once the company's Seaport beer hall and Vermont tap room reopen.

“For the Frontline” will be available to the public beginning in mid- to late May.

