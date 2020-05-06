She does it her way: 88-year-old copes with self-isolation by dancing to Sinatra

I am 88 years old and have been self-isolating since February. Miss the gym but must have exercise. To work out alone is boring and therefore easy to skip. I have found a way to make exercising fun. I say “Alexa, play Sinatra," grab an old walker, and dance all over my condo. I harmonize with Frankie and have a lot of fun. Almost feel young again. Even a young person would enjoy doing this. An older person should have some support for safety. I have used my wheeling computer chair and my grocery cart. My advice during this terrible time is sing, dance, and pretend your partner is Sinatra.

VERONICA DOHERTY, Chelmsford