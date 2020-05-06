Ten households assemble a 40,000-piece puzzle in self-isolation

In mid-March, 10 households, including Benjamin’s, each received a 4,000-piece section from Eureka! Puzzles, the Coolidge Corner game store that launched the project. Each portion features a scene from an animated Disney movie — “Beauty and the Beast,” “Dumbo,” “The Jungle Book,” and more.

“It’s the biggest puzzle I’ve ever done,” said Benjamin, who is isolating with her parents, also avid puzzlers. “I look forward to it, even though our dining room looks horrendous right now.”

Malka Benjamin spends her housebound evenings in Chestnut Hill working on a puzzle. It’s not just any puzzle, mind you — it’s part of a behemoth 40,320-piece jigsaw that multiple families are attempting together. By day, Benjamin telecommutes to work from her home computer; by night, she returns to the project.

The finished puzzle. Ravensburger Puzzle

Each group is assembling their section atop a foam board. Eureka! will collect the boards, conjoin them, and mount the 22-foot-long completed puzzle on the store’s wall.

“The impetus here is that this is a grim moment,” said Eureka! Puzzles owner David Leschinsky. “There’s no better time to take on a challenge that is larger than life — literally.”

The puzzle sat in the store for nearly two years before Leschinsky dusted it off. When the number of coronavirus cases surged and businesses, including his, shuttered, Leschinsky thought it could be a fun community project. He asked for volunteers via e-mail and received more than 100 replies from across the country.

He chose puzzle participants based on proximity, experience, and logistics.

“We wanted them to be close, so we could get the parts back once they’re done," Leschinsky explained. "Another consideration was: Do you have the room to lay out something like this?”

Benjamin’s mother spent a whole weekend sorting the cardboard pieces by color into 20 bowls. Leschinsky himself took the “Snow White” section home, where one of his daughters really dove into the undertaking. A store employee, Rafi Benjamin, and his wife worked on their jigsaw while Facebook live-streaming and playing “The Lion King” soundtrack.

“Turns out I married a puzzle addict as well, so I guess it’s in our genes,” wrote Benjamin in an e-mail.

Participants are documenting the process using the hashtag #eurekatogetherapart. It’s one way for them to bond in a crisis that has otherwise cut them off from people.

“Not to be too sappy,” Leschinsky said, but this is a way “to show what we did together as a store, a town, a community.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com or on Twitter at @ditikohli_.