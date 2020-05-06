Recipes: Singapore-style chicken satay and more for the grill

We’ve been cooped up for weeks, victims of the quarantine and a chilly, wet April. Now longer days and warmer evenings mean the grill is calling, and Milk Street is here with three recipes that harness char and smoke for the best, juiciest chicken. Basting spiced skewers with sweet, gingery peanut sauce yields charred edges and tender centers for chicken satay inspired by Singaporean cooks. We substitute the expansive spice list for Iraqi spatchcocked chicken with two widely available Indian spice blends for a robust dry rub. And we conjure Sicilian market squares with lemony bone-in chicken parts, made sweeter by grilling halved lemons.

Makes 4 servings

Marinating the chicken for more than 3 hours will make it too salty. To prevent sticking, make sure to clean and oil the grill grate before putting the skewers on to cook. Don’t be shy about getting a deep char on the chicken; the crisp, dark bits add to the texture and flavor of the satay.

For the chicken:

2 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger

6 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

¼ cup white sugar

3 tablespoons roasted peanut oil

2 tablespoons ground turmeric

4 teaspoons ground cumin

Kosher salt

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut lengthwise into 1-inch-wide strips

For the sauce:

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup unseasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons white sugar

2 tablespoons roasted peanut oil

2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger

1 medium garlic clove, finely grated

2 teaspoons chili-garlic sauce

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ cup finely chopped, salted dry-roasted peanuts

To prepare the chicken, in a large bowl combine the ginger, garlic, sugar, oil, turmeric, cumin, 1 tablespoon salt, and ½ cup water. Whisk until the sugar dissolves, then stir in the chicken. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 3 hours.

To make the sauce, in a small bowl whisk ¼ cup boiling water and the peanut butter until smooth. Whisk in the soy sauce, vinegar, and sugar, then set aside. In a small skillet over medium, heat the oil, ginger, and garlic. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant and beginning to sizzle, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the chili-garlic sauce and turmeric and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Whisk the garlic mixture into the soy mixture. Reserve ¼ cup for brushing the skewers. Cover and refrigerate the remaining sauce.

About 30 minutes before skewering and cooking the chicken, remove the sauce from the refrigerator. Stir in the chopped peanuts.

Drain the chicken, discarding the marinade. Divide the chicken between eight 8- or 10-inch metal skewers, pushing the pieces together but not tightly packing them.

Prepare a grill for indirect, medium-high heat cooking. For a charcoal grill, spread a ¾-full chimney of hot coals evenly over one side of the grill bed, then open the bottom grill vents. For a gas grill, turn half of the burners to medium-high. Heat the grill, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes, then clean and oil the cooking grate.

Grill the chicken, uncovered, until well charred, 3 to 4 minutes. Using tongs, flip the skewers, then brush with about half of the reserved sauce mixture. Continue to cook until well charred on the second sides, another 3 to 4 minutes. Flip the skewers once again and move them to the cool side of the grill. Brush with the remaining sauce mixture, cover, and continue to cook until the thickest piece of chicken is opaque when cut into, another 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a platter. Stir the sauce to recombine and serve with the satay.

Iraqi Spice-Crusted Grilled Chicken

Makes 4 servings

Iraqi spice-crusted grilled chicken. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

To shorten the very long list of spices that make up the aromatic rub for traditional Iraqi grilled chicken, we reach for both curry powder and garam masala. These two Indian seasoning blends add up to about a dozen different spices at play in this recipe.

Remember to open the grill vents, both on the bottom of the grill and on the lid, if you’re using charcoal. This is will allow airflow so the fire does not extinguish during the covered cooking time.

2½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

3 medium garlic cloves, grated

1 tablespoon ground sumac

2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon sweet or hot paprika

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 whole chicken, about 4 pounds

Lemon wedges, to serve

In a small skillet over low heat, combine 1½ tablespoons of oil and the garlic. Cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant and sizzling but not browned, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside. In another small bowl, stir together the sumac, coriander, curry powder, garam masala, paprika, cumin, cardamom, 1 tablespoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Add 2 tablespoons of the spice mixture to the garlic oil and stir to form a paste.

Place the chicken breast down on a cutting board. Using sturdy kitchen shears, cut along both sides of the backbone, from top to bottom; remove the backbone (discard or save to make broth). Open up the chicken, then turn it skin up. Use the heel of your hands to press down firmly on the thickest part of the breast until the wishbone snaps. Loosen the skin over the breasts and thighs by gently working your fingers between the skin and flesh. Evenly distribute the garlic-spice paste under the skin with your fingers and rub it into the flesh. Sprinkle the remaining spice mixture evenly on both sides of the chicken, patting gently to help it adhere. Let stand uncovered at room temperature for about 45 minutes.

Prepare a grill for indirect, high-heat cooking. For a charcoal grill, spread a large chimney of hot coals evenly over one side of the grill bed; open the bottom grill vents and the lid vent. For a gas grill, turn all burners to high. Heat the grill, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes, then clean and oil the cooking grate.

Insert an 8-inch metal or wooden skewer laterally through one of the chicken’s drumsticks and into the other to hold the legs in place. Tuck the wing tips to the back. If using a gas grill, leave the primary burner on high and turn off the other burners. Set the chicken skin side up on the cooler side of the grill, legs facing the heat. Cover and cook for 25 minutes.

Using tongs, rotate the chicken to bring the breast side closest to the heat. Cover and cook until the thickest part of the breast reaches 160 degrees and the thighs reach 175 degrees, another 25 to 35 minutes.

Brush the skin of the chicken with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Using tongs and a wide spatula, flip the chicken skin down onto the hot side of the grill. Cook until the skin is lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Transfer skin up to a cutting board and let rest for 15 minutes. Carve and serve with lemon wedges.

Grilled Chicken Salmoriglio

Makes 4 servings

Grilled chicken salmoriglio. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Grilling the lemons before juicing them mellows their sharpness and acidity, adding a subtle sweetness to the sauce. If you opt to use a mixture of bone-in chicken breasts and thighs or drumsticks (or leg quarters), keep in mind that the white meat is done at 160 degrees and the dark meat at 175 degrees, so the breasts may finish ahead of the legs.

2 lemons

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

1 teaspoon dried oregano, crumbled

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken parts, trimmed

¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Grate 2 teaspoons zest from the lemons, then halve them crosswise and set aside. In a small bowl, stir together the zest, oil, garlic, oregano, 1¼ teaspoons salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Transfer ¼ cup of the mixture to a large bowl, add the chicken, and turn to coat. Marinate at room temperature while preparing the grill.

Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for indirect cooking. For a charcoal grill, ignite a large chimney of coals, let burn until lightly ashed over, then distribute the coals evenly over one side of the grill bed and open the bottom grill vents. Heat the grill, covered, for 5 minutes, then clean and oil the cooking grate. For a gas grill, turn all burners to high and heat, covered, for 15 minutes, then clean and oil the cooking grate; leave the primary burner on high and turn the remaining burner(s) to low.

Place the chicken skin side up on the cooler side of the grill. Cover and cook for 15 minutes. Using tongs, reposition the chicken so that the pieces farthest from the fire are now closest; keep the chicken skin side up. Re-cover and continue to cook until the thickest part of the breast, if using, reaches 160 degrees or the thickest parts of the thighs and drumsticks, if using, reach 175 degrees, another 5 to 10 minutes.

Using tongs, flip the chicken skin side down onto the hot side of the grill. Cook until the skin is lightly browned and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes, moving the chicken as needed to avoid flare-ups. Transfer the chicken skin side up to a platter and let rest for about 5 minutes.

While the chicken rests, cut each lemon in half and grill the halves cut side down on the hot grate until grill-marked, 2 to 3 minutes. Squeeze 2½ tablespoons juice from 1 or 2 of the grilled lemons, then stir the juice along with the parsley into the reserved garlic-lemon oil to make a sauce. Serve the sauce and the remaining grilled lemons with the chicken.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.