She wanted a partner to ‘do life’ with. He wanted to move on.

Recently, I met someone and felt an instant connection. We went with friends on a trip together, then I asked him to get drinks. It wound up being the best first date. Everything flowed incredibly; we talked about plans for the future, about marriage and kids — all the things you normally wouldn’t bring up on a first date.

After the bar closed, he walked me home. I invited him in for tea, and we had the best time talking. He slept over (we didn’t have sex). We had second and third dates, both sleepovers, both a lot of fun. We seemed to be heading toward a relationship. Out of nowhere, his texts became distant, he canceled plans, then ended things. I still don’t understand what happened. He said he made a mistake and dating me was something he didn’t want.

I feel like I can’t move on. It’s been almost three months and I still miss him. I long for the partnership I found with him, and worry I won’t get it from anyone else. My instinct is to ask him to coffee when I go back to college in September, hoping it’ll start something again. Can I reach out to him? When?

— Confused and Lonely

A. You long for partnership, in general. You longed for it before you met this man. Some of this pain is about wanting someone. It’s not all about him.

He said he made a mistake and dating me was something he didn’t want. There’s closure in that line. He wanted to have fun, to get to know you a little, but he never intended to turn you into a girlfriend. I know you want to know why, but . . . why do you want a partner to “do life” with at 20? The answer: You just do. Don’t expect a bigger explanation. You’re both going with your guts.

It’s April as I write this, and you’re pinning your hopes on a coffee date in September. If that daydream makes you happy, have it, I guess. But you could also try some other fantasies. Maybe imagine who you might meet when all of this (pandemic, etc.) is over. It might be someone brand-new.

You use the word “partnership” to describe this relationship, but please find another label. He might have been a sexual partner, but otherwise, he was just someone you dated who seemed to have potential . . . until he didn’t. Think about that instead of reaching out. I don’t see any reason to contact him.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

You have to respect his wishes. This is not an uncommon outcome when a relationship starts out with a lot of intensity. Sometimes a person will decide it was overwhelming or too much too soon. FREEADVICEFORYOU

You do have closure: He said he made a mistake and dating me was something he didn’t want. THAT’S closure. Move on. WESTBROOKMAJOR99

Closure is not something that you “get.” It’s something you give to yourself, by accepting the circumstances and moving on. AUDREYLYN

