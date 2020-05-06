100-year-old World War II veteran battles coronavirus...and wins

​His son, Chip McIntosh, 52, got it first. Chip McIntosh said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 18.

Arthur “Mac” McIntosh, 100, contracted the disease around the same time that two of his children did.

A World War II veteran from Quincy caught the coronavirus but still managed to beat COVID-19, according to his family.

“I woke up with a fever and chills,” he said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “I work in health care, so I knew what it was.”

McIntosh, who works as the director of supply chain for Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, got tested at Quincy Hospital and the results came back positive. He self-quarantined for 14 days at a hotel because he didn’t want his 100-year-old father to catch the coronovirus from him.

McIntosh said his 72-year-old sister, Marifrances McIntosh, came down from Vermont to take care of their father while Chip was quarantined. But despite taking every precaution possible, both Arthur and Marifrances also caught the coronavirus.

“It pretty much knocked him out for a few days,” he said.

But eventually they all recovered.

His sister is still recovering. “She’s still feeling fatigued from it,” he said.

“We all got over it in about 10 days,” he said.

McIntosh has not had any symptoms for weeks, and is waiting to receive a negative result so he can return to work. Although he is symptom-free, his last test result on May 2 came back positive.

As for his father, Arthur “Mac” McIntosh is looking forward to his birthday. He will turn 101 on May 14.

Arthur served in the Army and he is a retired union plumber (local 12).

“He’s very proud of that,” said Chip.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.