Ben Doherty, former state boxing commissioner and UMass trustee, dies at 83

While growing up in Billerica, Ben Doherty worked at his family’s chicken farm and competed as an amateur boxer, winning the New England Golden Gloves championship.

The first of his family to attend college – at the University of Massachusetts – he subsequently became a state boxing commissioner and a member of the UMass Board of Trustees.

“He had a gift with people and an amazing network of friends,” said Mr. Doherty’s son, Greg of Kensington, Calif. “He took me to so many places I would never have been on my own – from locker rooms where fighters were warming up before professional bouts to parties on yachts with politicians.”

Advertisement

Greg added that his father always seemed to know everybody “and be at home talking to them, no matter who they were.”

Mr. Doherty, a stockbroker who also had served on the Board of Trustees of The Sports Museum of New England, died April 11 from COVID-19 complications. He was 83, lived in Boston’s North End, and previously resided in Winchester.

The Sports Museum’s curator, Richard Johnson, and its executive director, Rusty Sullivan, praised Mr. Doherty in a written statement as “a walking, talking advertisement for the excellence of UMass-Amherst.”

They called him a perfect choice as boxing commissioner because of his career that also included competing as an All-Army fighter and at the 1960 Olympic Trials.

“His kindness and enthusiasm more than matched his grit and determination,” their statement said. “Our organization was built on the backs of folks like Ben and we are exceedingly grateful.”

Mr. Doherty had “a larger-than-life personality” and never forgot his roots or the lessons learned in the ring and the classroom, said Joe Gravini, a close friend and former deputy boxing commissioner.

Decades after Mr. Doherty attended the Stockbridge School of Agriculture at UMass, he returned to deliver the keynote address.

Advertisement

He also had been a commencement speaker at his high school alma mater in Billerica, and helped launch a program that raised funds for the high school through amateur bouts held at the Billerica Elks Lodge.

“Ben was proud of where he came from,” said former Billerica High athletic director Mike Granfield. “Billerica pride was part of his DNA.”

Jerry Forte, a former New England Golden Gloves flyweight champion, would volunteer as a judge at the Elks for his friend.

“Ben was a fun guy who liked the limelight, and when he was master of ceremonies at his fund-raiser, he’d walk into the ring dressed in his Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company uniform carrying the American flag,” Forte recalled. “Then he’d introduce celebrities like ex-world welterweight champ Tony DeMarco and middleweight contender Joe DeNucci, who were there to support the cause.”

Mr. Doherty and DeNucci, the former longtime state auditor who died in 2017, had been amateur opponents.

Micky Ward, the former World Boxing Union light-welterweight titleholder from Lowell, said Mr. Doherty was always willing to offer a tip or suggestion to young fighters, including to Ward himself.

“He was honest and a straight shooter,” Ward said, “and I always looked forward to seeing him.”

The third of five children, Bernard Joseph Doherty was born in 1936, a son of Anthony and Margaret Doherty. His father worked for the Medford maintenance department, his mother was once caretaker of the Brooks Estate in Medford. His parents had emigrated from Ireland.

Advertisement

“We had to say the Rosary every night, and we worked very hard on the farm after school, which taught us the value of faith and hard work,” recalled Mr. Doherty’s brother Tony, who considered Ben a father figure.

“Ben was really determined to go to college, and from there he made the most of his opportunities,” said Tony, who lives in Salem, N.H.

Mr. Doherty graduated from UMass with undergraduate and master’s degrees.

A stockbroker who founded Doherty Financial Services, he was a member of the UMass School of Management’s Advisory Council. From 1988 to 1991, he served as a university trustee and chaired its athletic committee.

His tenure coincided with a fiscal crisis at the university when three athletic programs, including men’s soccer, were cut because of decreased revenues and increasing costs.

“We have to be creative and try different things,” Mr. Doherty told the Globe at that time.

Men’s soccer eventually was restored through pledges and private funding.

Mr. Doherty served on the state Boxing Commission in the 1990s and subsequently chaired the Boxer’s Fund board.

“He knew boxing so well and wanted to do the right thing, especially when it came to safety,” recalled Forte, who was a deputy commissioner.

Mr. Doherty, Forte said, established a system that required the referee and judges to reveal each round they scored through red and blue lights in the fighter’s respective corners, “but the fans got pretty angry at times if they disagreed, so we stopped it.”

Advertisement

A former financial columnist for the Italian-American Post Gazette, Mr. Doherty was a superb dancer who also enjoyed ski trips to Loon Mountain, water skiing, playing tennis, and coaching youth soccer in Winchester.

He dressed in an all-green suit and leprechaun shoes on St. Patrick’s Day, and he was the neighborhood Santa Claus at Christmas.

“Dad made the good times even better and I admired his resiliency,” said his daughter, Kate Quigley of Marblehead.

In 2004, Mr. Doherty fulfilled a dream to take his three children to Ireland.

His marriage to the former Barbara Fendrych ended in divorce.

A service will be announced for Mr. Doherty, who in addition to his son, Greg, his daughter, Kate, and his brother, Tony, leaves another brother, John of Salem, N.H.; and five grandchildren.

In 2012, Mr. Doherty’s son Glen, a star wrestler at Winchester High and a former Navy SEAL, was killed in Libya during an attack on the US Consulate in Benghazi.

“There were times when life knocked him down, but he always jumped right back up and never complained,” Kate said of their father. “A true fighter to the end.”

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.