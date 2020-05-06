Boston police arrest man who allegedly pulled gun on bank customers after dispute over social distancing

A dispute over social distancing rules among customers at a Citizens Bank branch in Dorchester ended with one man in custody on illegal gun charges when he allegedly refused to keep his distance and then pulled the gun on people standing in line, Boston police said.

The incident played out at the branch at 569 Washington St. around 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, police wrote on bpdnews.com.

Customers "were in line outside the bank when a verbal altercation bubbled up between another customer in line who refused to adhere to the recommended social distancing protocols,'' police wrote. "When asked to move away, the male suspect refusing to practice social distancing and adhere to the line restrictions, brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the victims. "