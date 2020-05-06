Brookline to conduct COVID-19 antibody testing

Residents will be notified by mail if they are selected . The testing is being done with the help of Massachusetts General Hospital and Fallon Ambulance, the statement said.

Two hundred of the town’s first responders and essential workers will be tested on May 11 and 400 randomly selected residents will receive testing on May 15 at Larz Anderson Park, the town said in a statement on its website .

Brookline will conduct 600 antibody tests on over the next week to help gauge the spread of COVID-19 virus the town announced Wednesday.

Testing is only meant for those who are asymptomatic and never displayed symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat. Those who have been selected will be told through a mailed notice, the statement said.

Advertisement

The test will be conducted by professionals with a finger stick that collects a small quantity of blood and the town will then notify the participants of their results.

Antibody testing determines whether someone has the antibodies to fight COVID-19 which means they have had the virus at some point in time. According to the statement, it will help town officials to determine how many in the community have contracted the virus without showing symptoms.

Swannie Jett, the town’s director of public health said called the testing " . . . critical step in building our understanding of the true size and scale of the COVID-19 pandemic."

She thanked Mass. General for facilitating the testing and said she is " . . . hopeful it will shed further light on the true extent of impact this virus has had on our community.”