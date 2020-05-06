The coronavirus is already one of R.I.'s leading causes of death

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m hearing the penalty for not wearing your mask in public may involve murder hornets. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

THE LATEST: Rhode Island was up to 9,933 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, and 355 residents had died. There were 327 people in the hospital, 89 in intensive care, and 62 were on ventilators.

It’s safe to say that 90 days ago, there weren’t too many of us thinking about the coronavirus. Heck, 60 days ago, I was still begging my editors to let me cover the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

Flash forward to now: The virus has rapidly moved up the list of Rhode Island’s leading causes of death, and if the projections hold, it could find itself in the top five when all is said and done.

Here are the 10 leading causes of death in Rhode Island, according to the CDC.

(The most recent data is from 2017, but a Department of Health spokesman said the list rarely changes at the top.)

1. Heart disease – 2,339 deaths

2. Cancer – 2,154 deaths

3. Accidents – 718 deaths

4. Chronic lower respiratory disease – 521 deaths

5. Alzheimer’s disease – 435 deaths

6. Stroke – 425 deaths

7. Diabetes – 275 deaths

8. Flu/Pneumonia – 206 deaths

9. Kidney disease – 176 deaths

10. Chronic liver disease/Cirrhosis – 148 deaths

The health department has already said it intends to list the coronavirus as separate from the flu/pneumonia category. At 355 deaths, the coronavirus is now almost certainly among the seven most-common causes of death in our state.

Rhode Island’s leading causes of death mostly mirror the national figures, although strokes are typically ahead of Alzheimer’s disease when you look at the United States as a whole.

The widely-cited projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation have varied widely for Rhode Island, but the researchers there now believe the state could see 485 coronavirus-related deaths by Aug. 4. That would place the coronavirus ahead of Alzheimer’s disease as a leading cause of death in Rhode Island.

NEED TO KNOW

⚓ A Warwick man has the unfortunate honor of being among the first people in the country charged with defrauding a federal loan program for small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic. My colleague Travis Andersen has the story.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits reports that Rhode Island’s own Bananagrams, the addictive word game in the signature fabric banana-shaped zippered pouch, is topping national lists of games recommended for those stuck at home and getting shout-outs from quarantined celebrities.

⚓ There are a lot of state leaders who will like this editorial from the Globe: Washington must help the states and cities.

⚓ Beginning Friday, Governor Gina Raimondo is ordering all Rhode Islanders to wear masks whenever they are in public.

⚓ This is a fun piece from the Globe’s Billy Baker: The 12 stages of quarantine.

⚓ Talk-radio host John Depetro wrote a funny parody song about Rhode Island and the coronavirus. Just wait until you hear Cat Carrick hit that “knock it off” note.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s daily coronavirus update is at 2:30 p.m. today. (Note the time change.)

⚓ It’s the first day of National Nurses Week, and while all of them deserve hugs, let’s just thank them for now.

⚓ The Rhode Island Foundation is announcing another million-dollar round of grants to help nursing homes and medical facilities purchase personal protection equipment.

