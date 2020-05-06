Cyclist killed, another injured in Arlington crash

A cyclist was killed and another was injured after they were struck by a car in Arlington Tuesday evening, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement.

Charles Proctor, 27, of Somerville, and a 32-year-old woman were riding their bikes through the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Appleton Street when they were hit by a car at about 6:30 p.m., according to the statement.

Proctor was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where he died from his injuries, officials said. The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.