Cyclist killed, another injured in Arlington crash

A cyclist was killed and another was injured after they were struck by a car in Arlington Tuesday evening, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement.
Charles Proctor, 27, of Somerville, and a 32-year-old woman were riding their bikes through the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Appleton Street when they were hit by a car at about 6:30 p.m., according to the statement.
Proctor was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where he died from his injuries, officials said. The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Advertisement
Officials said the cyclists were traveling east on Massachusetts Avenue while the car, a Hyundai Sonata, was traveling west on the same road.
The 20-year-old Cambridge man who was driving the Hyundai and the vehicle’s two other occupants stayed at the scene after the incident, officials said.
Investigators allegedly found a loaded shotgun in the Hyundai’s trunk, authorities said. The driver was charged with possession of a loaded shotgun or rifle in the motor vehicle. He was licensed to have a firearm, officials said.
The man will be summonsed to Cambridge Municipal Court for the charge at a later date.
The crash remains under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Arlington Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.