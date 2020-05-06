East Bridgewater takes steps to ease restrictions due to pandemic

The plan is being developed by the Reopening East Bridgewater Working Group, which consists of the town administrator, vice chair of the Board of Selectmen, chair of the Board of Health, police and fire chiefs, school superintendent, and the directors of the Council of Aging and Department of Public Works.

East Bridgewater officials have reopened the town’s recycle center, community garden, and town-owned trails and walking paths — with some limitations to protect public health — in the first phase of eased restrictions in the town’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town Administrator Brian Noble is part of the committee that is figuring out how East Bridgewater can loosen its pandemic-related restrictions and protect the public's health.

The goal is “an innovative and creative strategy specific to the town that can be implemented to keep the public safe while easing back into economic and social activity,” according to a press release issued when the group formed on April 22.

Advertisement

Town Administrator Brian Noble stressed that the plan will be in accordance with both Governor Charlie Baker’s orders and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are not looking to get out in front; we don’t want to be the state of Georgia,” Noble said in a telephone interview. “We are simply looking to be prepared.”

He noted that East Bridgewater had been hit hard by the pandemic, and didn’t want to do anything to exacerbate the situation. As of April 30, the town of about 14,000 had reported 127 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths.

Noble said the group is meeting about once a week — standing at appropriate social distance from each other in a “huge” conference room at Town Hall. “We spread out and shout at each other,” he said.

An early decision was to keep athletic fields closed at least until the end of June, because it would be impossible to maintain safe distancing with teams using the facilities, he said.

Advertisement

Starting May 8, however, all town-owned trails and walking paths will be open to the public under the plan, with posted reminders about keeping at least 6 feet away from other people and practicing appropriate personal hygiene.

Also beginning May 8, the town’s community garden at Sachem Rock Community Center will be open to the Community Garden Club, with similar restrictions.

The recycle center was to reopen on May 6, also with spacing and hygiene requirements.

Noble said the town anticipated that the governor would release new guidelines for reopening some facilities on May 18, and the Reopening East Bridgewater Working Group is working on how those new rules will apply to the town.

“The fatigue factor is big; people are asking, ‘how much longer do we have to do this?' ” Noble said. “And the answer is, until it’s done.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.