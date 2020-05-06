First responders hold parade honoring health workers in Melrose

The Lynnfield Art Guild is hosting its 55th annual spring fine arts show and sale virtually this year. The show will open on May 16 and showcase over 100 paintings and photographs. The public, along with Guild members, patrons, and supporters, will be able to view the show and sale through the month of July at www.lynnfieldarts.org . Most of the original art is for sale by contacting the artists.

Wakefield, Melrose , and Saugus police organized a First Responder Parade at MelroseWakefield Healthcare in Melrose on April 23. Wakefield Police Lieutenant Joe Anderson and Saugus Police Officers Matthew Donahue and Domenic Montano partnered to coordinate the parade to recognize and thank the staff for their work helping those sick and injured throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade began at Wakefield High School and continued on to MelroseWakefield Healthcare. Attendees included police from Wakefield, Saugus, Peabody, Malden, and many others.

On May 11, the Brookline Booksmith will host a virtual event as part of their Author Event Series. Authors Jay Kristoff and Amie Kaufman will discuss writing, co-writing, and their new book Aurora Burning, the second book in the Aurora Cycle series. The Aurora Cycle series is about a squad of misfits, losers, and displaced cases who just might be the galaxy’s best hope for survival. For more information and to register, visit www.crowdcast.io/e/aygwlm0p/register.

The Concord Museum has announced a free E-Newsletter called “History at Home” that offers fun family activities to be done at home or outdoors. The Concord Museum website also includes past forums with famous authors, self-guided walking tours, and online exhibitions. To sign-up for the weekly E-newsletter or to view the museum’s online resources, visit concordmuseum.org.

Mass Audubon’s annual Bird-a-thon has been re-imagined as Bird-at-home-a-thon, to respect social distancing. From May 15 to 16, participants are encouraged to practice their bird-identification skills from a window, their backyard, or the outdoors near their homes. Competitors can join teams that represent different Mass Audubon wildlife sanctuaries and programs. Participants can also earn points for their team by completing other nature-based activities, or as “Bird-a-thon Boosters,” who raise money while birding for fun (or not birding at all). To participate, donate, or learn more about the Bird-a-thon, visit www.massaudubon.org/birdathon.