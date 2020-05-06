‘A little bit of a sham’: Andover man charged in small businesses scam lamented large corporations got big loans, records say

The federal government set up the program to help small businesses pay workers and meet other costs amid the pandemic.

Authorities attributed that statement to David A. Staveley, a 52-year-old Andover resident also known as Kurt D. Sanborn, who’s accused along with David Butziger, 51, of Warwick, R.I., in US District Court in Providence with fraudulently seeking more than $500,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program.

An Andover man charged with scamming a federal loan program set up for small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic told an undercover FBI agent that large companies were snatching up the loans, and that "the whole thing has become a little bit of a sham,” court records allege.

Prosecutors say the men falsely claimed in loan documents to have dozens of workers earning wages at four different businesses hit by the pandemic. The pair never got any money from the federal government.

During an April 24 phone conversation with an undercover FBI agent posing as a bank compliance officer, Staveley falsely said he’d been paying dozens of employees at three restaurants in Berlin, Mass. and Rhode Island until late March, when he had to furlough them amid the pandemic, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

“Finally, in an ironic twist,” the filing said, Staveley, posing as his brother, "complained about the reports of large businesses being able to obtain SBA loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, saying that ‘the whole thing has become a little bit of a sham.’”

Lawyers for Staveley and Butziger, who were released on unsecured bonds Tuesday, didn’t immediately return e-mail messages seeking comment Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that Butziger falsely claimed in loan documents and during a call with an undercover FBI agent that his company Dock Wireless had employed seven people full-time, including himself.

And, the complaint alleges, Butziger and Staveley discussed their scheme in remarkably frank terms via e-mail.

Butziger allegedly wrote to Staveley on April 11, “I can create a [expletive]” financial record for one of the companies Staveley claimed to own, according to the complaint.

Staveley, the filing says, allegedly replied, "We are going to need the same stuff for Oakland Beach and Apponaug Restaurant Groups. However we dream that up.” And in a later e-mail on April 13, the complaint says, Staveley wrote to Butziger, "These look good. It says we need payroll reports for the past 12 months? Can we get what we have from toast payroll on New Flatt Penny LLC? And should we dream up 1st quarter on the other two? Please advise…..thank you David.”

The complaint says it’s clear from the e-mails that “defendant BUTZIGER assisted defendant STAVELEY in creating fraudulent documents that defendant STAVELEY then submitted to BankNewport to apply for fraudulent loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.”

The men were each charged with conspiracy to make false statement to influence the federal Small Business Administration and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, prosecutors said. Staveley is also charged with aggravated identity theft, while Butziger was charged with bank fraud, according to authorities.

It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday when their next court hearings are scheduled.

During a news conference Tuesday, Rhode Island US Attorney Aaron L. Weisman said the defendants’ alleged actions were “wrong and just plain selfish.”

"It is unconscionable that anyone would try to steal from a program set up to help hardworking Americans,” Weisman said.

Globe Correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.





