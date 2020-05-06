In a pandemic, it’s live and let die

On Monday, hundreds of us showed up at the State House to protest Baker’s tyranny and demand that the state reopen all businesses. Keeping the economy shut down to save lives is a fate worse than death. We know this is true, because the pundits who get rich exploiting our resentments and self-immolating ignorance tell us so.

Charlie Baker knows what he can do with his order, effective Wednesday, that everyone wear a face covering to avoid transmitting the coronavirus when they’re close to others in public.

Even in progressive Massachusetts, we Real Americans, we aggrieved white men and our fellow travelers, demand to be seen. Though, admittedly, you’ve seen us before. Our leaders are the same white-supremacist-adjacent folk who organized the “Straight Pride” protest last summer in an attempt to provoke unrest and raise their profiles. One of them, a local radio host, lauded President Trump for suggesting injecting poisonous disinfectant might fight the coronavirus, because it showed Trump was “thinking outside the box."

We heeded their call, and proudly stood shoulder to shoulder on Beacon Street, our cries for freedom and our spittle freely issuing forth.

Our signs said it all: “OPEN SOONNER NOT LATER,” and “LOCK UP FAUCI GATES FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY”

And especially: “My Life is my own! I am a free person!”

We absolutely insist on our right to put ourselves at greater risk of catching a potentially lethal virus. The Constitution — or the parts of it we selectively acknowledge — was designed for this very moment. Our tricorner hats aren’t just for show. Like those patriots of yore, we’re willing to lay down our lives for something greater than ourselves — namely, a timely haircut, a surging stock market, and the reelection of our glorious president.

It’s not just our own lives at stake, you say? Well, sure, we might give the coronavirus to others. And yes, they may die as a result. But hey, their lives are a price we’re willing to pay. Especially if so many of the people who die continue to be folks who don’t look like us.

America is all about individualism and self-reliance. We can’t go betraying our values by putting others first now.

As the president put it so well, the people of this country, “have to think of themselves as warriors. We can’t sit in a house for the next three years.” And some of those warriors are going to have to make the ultimate sacrifice, whether they signed up for his war or not. We thank them for their service.

Meantime, we’re going to do whatever the heck we want. “My body my choice,” right? Except that when it comes to the reproductive rights movement, from which we stole this slogan, it definitely still does not apply. We are fiercely pro-life, but we have our limits, clearly defined by the confines of the human womb. Once those precious lives clear the cervix, they’re on their own. Unless they grow up to be rich, in which case it is our solemn duty to revere them and enact policies that serve their interests.

Sure, it’s likely that even if our RINO governor lifts restrictions, life won’t come roaring back. Besides showing that we rebels are a very small (but heroic) minority, A Globe/WGBH/ Suffolk University poll earlier this week found that, even if Baker allows nonessential businesses to reopen, large majorities won’t risk visits to movies, public events, restaurants or using public transportation until there’s a vaccine for COVID-19. All of that raises the prospect that reopening too soon will both kill more people and still leave the economy in ruins.

That’s unthinkable. So we refuse to think about it. In fact, this whole coronavirus thing is probably a hoax.

“This is not a pandemic,” said one of Monday’s speakers. Coronavirus is “a contagious flu at the absolute [worst],” he said.

And even though there are mountains of evidence — and bodies — to disprove that claim, we have to believe him, just like we have to believe everything the president says, too, no matter how little sense it makes.

Otherwise, we look like dangerous fools. Imagine.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.