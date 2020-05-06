Maine reports 1 death, 28 new cases of coronavirus

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one death and 28 new coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon, bringing the statewide death toll to 62 and case count to 1,254.

The latest coronavirus-related death was reported in York County, officials said. Cumberland County has reported the most deaths with 30, followed by Waldo with 13, Kennebec with eight, York with eight, Androscoggin with two, and Franklin with one.

Cumberland County has also reported the highest number of coronavirus cases throughout the state, with 583, officials said. York and Kennebec trail with 230 cases and 106 cases, respectively.