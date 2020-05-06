Maine reports 1 death, 28 new cases of coronavirus

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one death and 28 new coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon, bringing the statewide death toll to 62 and case count to 1,254.
The latest coronavirus-related death was reported in York County, officials said. Cumberland County has reported the most deaths with 30, followed by Waldo with 13, Kennebec with eight, York with eight, Androscoggin with two, and Franklin with one.
Cumberland County has also reported the highest number of coronavirus cases throughout the state, with 583, officials said. York and Kennebec trail with 230 cases and 106 cases, respectively.
Twenty-five of the newly reported cases are employees from the Tyson Foods plant in Portland, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Another 12 workers who had contracted the virus were previously included in the case count. After several employees tested positive, company management decided to temporarily close the plant, Shah said.
Throughout the state, 766 people have recovered after contracting the virus, an increase of 25 since Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
An additional four people were hospitalized Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have been hospitalized to 191, officials said. Of those patients, 37 are currently hospitalized, with 18 in critical care and 12 on ventilators.
There are 162 ICU beds and 318 ventilators available for use in the state, officials said.
