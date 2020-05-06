Man, 22, shot to death in Fall River

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead in Fall River Wednesday morning, officials said.
Around 11:25 a.m., Fall River officers responded to reports of a shooting near Mott Street and Warren Street, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
First responders rushed the man to St. Anne’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
State Police detectives and Fall River police are investigating the shooting, which “is extremely active at this time,” Miliote said.
Additional information will be released once the next of kin is notified of the man’s death or a suspect is charged, officials said.
