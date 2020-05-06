Man charged with carrying loaded gun on Roxbury street, police say

A man was arrested for allegedly carrying a loaded and illegal firearm in Roxbury Tuesday evening, Boston Police said in a statement.

Officers learned during an ongoing investigation that Dayshawn Grant, 30, of Boston, was allegedly in possession of a firearm, police said. Grant was walking near 76 Walnut Park when he was spotted by officers and stopped at 5:33 p.m., police said.

Officers allegedly found a loaded Taurus 9mm G2C that had an obliterated serial number inside of Grant’s coat pocket, police said. One round of ammunition was in the gun’s chamber and eight rounds were in a magazine, according to officials.