Newburyport skate park covered in mulch to keep out youth who ignored social distancing guidelines

Even though closed signs are posted around the skate park and its gate is locked, Holaday said young people have been climbing over the park’s fence to meet up with large groups of friends.

The skate park, located at the Rupert A. Nock Middle School on Low Street, and all other Newburyport parks were closed about six weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, Holaday said.

A Newburyport skate park has been covered in mulch to keep out youth who ignored social distancing guidelines while hanging out there, Newburyport Mayor Donna D. Holaday said.

Children were caught using the skate park on several days last week, but left without issue, Holaday said. That wasn’t the case with a group of more than 15 young people who were found in the park on Thursday.

“They were incredibly rude when asked to leave,” Holaday said. “After numerous requests to follow rules regarding park closures including addressing this issue in my weekly video updates, we felt we had no choice. We do not have the staff to stand at the skate park monitoring all day.”

City officials dumped five wheel barrels of mulch around the skate park Friday to keep skaters from using it, Holaday said. Other cities have covered their skate parks with sand, but she said mulch would be easier to clean out once the park reopens.

As of Monday, 48 Newburyport residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the city’s website. Two residents have died from the virus.

