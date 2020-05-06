Newton teachers, families navigate the obstacles of distance learning amid the pandemic

Since Newton’s public schools closed their doors March 13, educators have been developing ways to teach students remotely using a mix of video conferencing, independent learning, and other activities that are designed to create a routine for children in the midst of the public health crisis.

The activity was assigned by a physical education teacher as part of the school system’s distance learning program, launched in response to school closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight-year-old Jasper Clark spent part of a sunny day last month running through an obstacle course he devised in his Newton backyard. This wasn’t play, however.

The obstacle course assignment, for example, lets Jasper get some exercise by shooting hoops with a basketball and climbing among the branches of a tree.

Elise Person, Jasper’s mother, praised the work of school officials to essentially reinvent the curriculum for students in the midst of a pandemic.

“I feel like it’s going pretty well,” she said in an interview. “At this point, I’m pleased with how they’re handling” distance learning.

Person said her son’s third-grade classes at the Burr Elementary School have moved online, including subjects like social studies, science, math, and English, which are taught remotely.

He sees his teachers during live online sessions two days each week, and for the days without a live session, his teachers leave prerecorded messages for students.

If this ends up being the new normal for Newton’s students going into September, though, more needs to be done. Much of the current work is reinforcing what students learned before schools closed, and Jasper’s mother is concerned how new material will be introduced.

“If we’re talking about the start of the next year, they are going to have to modify their approach,” Person said. “If they are going to be doing more serious learning and focus on new material, I think there would be the need for more direct teacher contact.”

Newton school officials are listening to the feedback from parents, teachers, and other school community members through an online survey, said Superintendent David Fleishman.

As the district prepares for the next school year, it is also adjusting its approach to the distance learning plan for the remainder of this school year, he said.

“Kids need structure and predictability, and that’s what we tried to offer in this time of incredible uncertainty, when there is little predictability,” Fleishman said. “Some of this requires a lot of experimenting — and educators are going to have to experiment like they never have before.”

Fleishman and other school leaders have said their goal isn’t to simply recreate a classroom environment at every student’s home. That’s not practical because of the uncertain nature of the pandemic and its impact on individual students’ families, teachers, and other school staff.

The district has been working to offer a curriculum that offers flexibility for families, who have to juggle school with other responsibilities, including jobs and child care. The transition from the classroom to remote learning has been challenging for everyone involved, Fleishman said.

The distance learning effort also has focused on supporting the social and emotional health of students, teachers, and other community members. Teachers aren’t taking attendance, but keeping close track of students’ participation, he said.

“We are trying to be as consistent as possible, and at the same time understanding families’ circumstances will be different,” Fleishman said. “This is really hard for educators on the front lines, the uncertainty is really hard. Schools are about structure and routine — that’s what children need, teachers need, and what families need.”

Michael Zilles, president of the Newton Teachers Association, the union representing about 2,100 teachers, aides, and other school staff, said teachers have had to work even harder than normal, he said.

Teachers are caring for their own families, preparing lessons for remote learning, and have found it can be much more difficult to work with students when everyone is physically separated, he said.

The value of the distance learning program has been the chance for students and teachers to remain in contact during the crisis, Zilles said.

“I think this is the most important thing — teachers are reconnecting with students and parents, and they are providing the structure in kids’ lives and some sense of normalcy,” he said. “That is the most valuable thing we are contributing now.”

Some Newton parents are critical of how the city’s school system has been adapting to the pandemic.

David Goldstone, who has two children enrolled at Newton South High School and another at the Rashi School in Dedham, said Newton’s schools should offer greater structure for students during the day, with more structured learning time during the week.

He was among more than 800 people who signed a Change.org petition calling on Fleishman and school principals to implement a structured program of teaching and assignments, meaningful live teaching and discussions by teachers and among students, and “meaningful expectations for ongoing and measurable student learning,” according to the petition.

Goldstone said that at-home learning should have some means of determining how successful it is at teaching the curriculum to students.

“The idea that they are focusing on the social and emotional well-being of students by ignoring them most of the week, and giving them meaningless classes is doing the opposite of that,” Goldstone said. “Their lives are completely unstructured.”

Jerry Reilly, whose daughter also attends Newton South, said he has minor concerns about the distance learning program. Additional class time with teachers would be good for students, he said, and officials need to pay more attention to the curriculum, and how they will get through that material.

While more needs to be done to improve distance learning in Newton, he said efforts so far have offered his daughter an opportunity to continue her education.

“That was a huge relief for us, and now my daughter is getting regular assignments, she is doing work,” Reilly said. “I’m happy about that.”

