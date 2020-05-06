Pathway to Possible maintains a residents-first outlook during coronavirus shutdown

Beginning in March, Pathway to Possible began to institute in-place quarantines across its six houses in Newton and Wellesley. Residents were able to remain within the homes, with the institution suspending all family visits throughout March and into early April.

Since the start of the pandemic, nonprofit organizations have been leading the way in helping those most vulnerable in the community. Pathway to Possible, a housing, support, and advocacy organization for those with cognitive and developmental disabilities, has been implementing in-home quarantine for both residents and staff since the start of the pandemic.

“We knew that if our folks got [Covid-19], it would be scary for them because of the fact that they’re so vulnerable,” said Brenda Noel, Pathway to Possible’s executive director.

Beginning April 15, Pathway to Possible moved its staff into the homes to quarantine along with the clients. They are currently going on their third week with the in-house staff protocol. Since then, the entire staff and in-house clients have tested negative for the virus.

Along with the staff procedure change, day-to-day procedures within the homes have also shifted since the start of the pandemic. Starting March 13, all day programs within the homes were closed for an indefinite period of time as a means of instituting social distancing and shutting down of large groups.

While the closing of the day programs has proven difficult for many of the residents in the homes, Noel highlights the residents’ resilience during this uncertain time.

“As much as it’s hard that they can’t see their family members and they’re not going to work, there’s definitely some strong camaraderie among the folks and they are definitely making the best of it,” said Noel.

Pathway to Possible has begun to incorporate Zoom classes and activities for residents since the start of the quarantine period. According to Genecis Reynoso, program manager at the Webster Street House, the staff has helped keep clients entertained with scheduled Zoom classes throughout the day, including Zumba and music groups.

“[The staff] has adapted really well and stepped up to the plate,” said Reynoso.

Reynoso stated that the staff at Webster House has begun to institute daily “extravagant” breakfasts for the clients as a means of livening the clients’ spirits. The staff has also begun taking clients on outdoor walks during the day as well as having family Zoom calls.

“The staff has really stepped up and made sure that the clients have all they need and that they are occupied so that they don’t think so much about what they’re missing – their programs, their families,” said Reynoso.

Despite the drastic protocol changes, both Reynoso and Noel expressed admiration at the clients’ strength and adaptation to the quarantine period. With new programs, entertainment opportunities, and communication mediums, the Pathway to Possible residents have remained safe and healthy during the lockdown.

“They are very resilient folks,” said Noel. “They are looking for joy in the world and I think they are making the best of a very difficult conversation.”

Haley Chi-Sing can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.