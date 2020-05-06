fb-pixel

Photos: Fighter jets fly over Boston hospitals

Updated May 6, 2020, an hour ago
Jets from the Massachusetts Air National Guard 104th Fighter Wing flew over Boston in a show of support for front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jets from the Massachusetts Air National Guard 104th Fighter Wing flew over Boston in a show of support for front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff


Nurses, doctors, and other medical workers stood outside of Brigham and Women's cheering the flyover.
Nurses, doctors, and other medical workers stood outside of Brigham and Women's cheering the flyover. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Nurses, doctors, and other medical workers waited for the flyover inside Brigham and Women's
Nurses, doctors, and other medical workers waited for the flyover inside Brigham and Women'sJessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
The jets flew past the Prudential Tower and 111 Huntington.
The jets flew past the Prudential Tower and 111 Huntington.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Surgical nurse Devan Foley (center) reacted as her coworkers gave her cupcakes for her birthday after the flyover above Brigham and Women's.
Surgical nurse Devan Foley (center) reacted as her coworkers gave her cupcakes for her birthday after the flyover above Brigham and Women's. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
The Massachusetts National Guard 104th Fighter Wing flew over the Boston University campus.
The Massachusetts National Guard 104th Fighter Wing flew over the Boston University campus.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Nurses Monica Avery (left) and Diana Vedrani measured out their social distancing while waiting for the flyover at the West Roxbury campus of the VA Healthcare System in Boston.
Nurses Monica Avery (left) and Diana Vedrani measured out their social distancing while waiting for the flyover at the West Roxbury campus of the VA Healthcare System in Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
