Randy Price to sign off from WCVB Channel 5

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of my more than 10 years anchoring the EyeOpener newscasts here at WCVB; and now I’ve decided it’s time for me to step back from my career in news and start a new chapter. I look forward to enjoying different adventures in my life,” Price told WCVB.

On Wednesday, WCVB reported that May 20 will be his last day on the air.

Veteran TV journalist Randy Price has announced his plans to sign off later this month.

Price made history as the first openly gay TV news anchor in the country, according to WCVB.

“Not only is Randy a media legend here in Boston, but he’s always been a respected leader and very positive presence in the Channel 5 newsroom,” WCVB President and General Manager Bill Fine said in a statement posted on the station’s website. “It’s hard to fathom starting our days without his trusted, and extremely recognizable, voice every morning. We’re all very grateful to Randy for his countless contributions to the station’s outstanding journalism and also for his great wit and friendship.”

Price thanked his colleagues at Channel 5 for all they’ve done during his career.

“It’s truly been a privilege to work with the most talented journalists in the business, both on-the-air and behind-the-scenes, here at Channel 5 … they will all always be my family,” Price told WCVB. “And, I couldn’t be more grateful to our wonderful and loyal viewers for making the EyeOpener the most-watched morning newscasts in the market … thank you!”

Price has worked at WBZ-TV and WHDH-TV during a career spanning over 30 years.





