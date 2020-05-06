fb-pixel

Rhode Island reports 15 more coronavirus deaths

Another 272 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for COVID-19; Governor Raimondo giving update at 2:30 p.m.

By Edward Fitzpatrick Globe Staff,Updated May 6, 2020, 2 hours ago
Latest data from the state Department of Health about COVID-19 in Rhode Island.
Rhode Island Department of Health

PROVIDENCE -- Fifteen more Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state death toll to 370, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

Another 272 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive tests to 10,205.

The state has 324 people hospitalized with the virus, 86 in intensive care units, and 60 on ventilators, while 665 have been discharged from hospitals.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the Department of Health, are scheduled to provide the daily coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m.

This story will be updated during the news conference.

