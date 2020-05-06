Rhode Island reports 15 more coronavirus deaths

PROVIDENCE -- Fifteen more Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state death toll to 370, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

Another 272 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive tests to 10,205.

The state has 324 people hospitalized with the virus, 86 in intensive care units, and 60 on ventilators, while 665 have been discharged from hospitals.