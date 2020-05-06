SJC upholds conviction of Fall River man who killed woman in 1988 and buried her in backyard

Tavares’s string of murders has drawn controversy over the past several decades as questions have been raised about a plea deal for his mother’s death that led to his release from state prison in 2007 after he completed his sentence. Prosecutors and the judiciary have also feuded over whether he should have been ordered held on bail for a pending criminal charge that would have prevented him from leaving Massachusetts at all in 2007.

Daniel T. Tavares Jr., the former Fall River man who killed his mother in 1991 and then moved to Washington state where he murdered a married couple in 2007, was properly convicted of murdering Debra Botelho in 1988and burying her body in his backyard, where it lay undiscovered for a dozen years, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled Wednesday.

Advertisement

While serving time for killing his mother Tavares reached out to law enforcement in 2000, telling police where that they could find the body of Botelho — who was his neighbor in 1988 — in the backyard of the Fall River home where Tavares was then living. Tavares blamed the killing on rival drug dealers.

But in 2012 and 2013 and while serving life sentences in Washington state, Tavares confessed on four different occasions to murdering Botelho over a drug debt, admitting it twice to law enforcement and twice to former friends and allies. Bristol County prosecutors finally brought Tavares to trial on a first degree murder charge for Botelho’s homicide in 2015 and he was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to the mandatory life without parole.

His defense lawyer argued to the Supreme Judicial Court that his trial was constitutionally unfair because his multiple confessions could have been the truth or his attempt to avoid being labeled a “rat” while behind bars, and the conflicting interpretations undermined his right to a fair trial.

Advertisement

But in a unanimous ruling written by Justice David Lowy, the SJC bluntly rejected all the legal arguments advanced on Tavares’s behalf.

“The weight of the Commonwealth’s evidence in this case... was overwhelming and, contrary to the defendant’s arguments, included much more than just the defendant’s 2012 confession," Lowy wrote. “The jury were free, but not required, to believe that the defendant truthfully confessed to murdering the victim.”

The court cited the following as independent evidence of Tavares’s guilt:

- The floor in his bedroom was bloodstained when police searched in 2000, which is where Tavares always said Botelho died. His girlfriend testified she found him cleaning up blood in the bedroom in 1988.

- A friend testified during the trial, he recalled seeing a pitchfork and a shovel in the basement near the backdoor, a spot he had never seen the garden tools before.

- Botelho was buried in Tavares’s backyard.

“We conclude that there is no basis for reducing the defendant’s sentence or ordering a new trial,” Lowy wrote. “The defendant’s conviction is affirmed.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.