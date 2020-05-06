Some nature trails remain open, but visitors are warned to keep a safe distance

“These days of social distancing highlight the importance of all people, regardless of their zip code, having access to the safe, no-cost, restorative therapy that nature delivers,” Karen Grey said in a statement to the organization’s members and media contacts. “Take to the trails in these uncertain times and Wildlands Trust will be there for you, as we have for the past 47 years.”

Back in March, the president of Wildlands Trust, a nonprofit land conservation organization, stressed the importance of staying connected to nature during troubled times.

Wildlands Trust staff built and installed 500 feet of bog board in April at Willowbrook Farm in Pembroke to preserve a well-used trail.

Things got complicated later that month, however, when Governor Charlie Baker issued his stay-at-home advisory aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19. All coastal beach parking areas managed by the state were closed. Both Mass Audubon and the Trustees of Reservations announced they were closing their properties to the public, though the Trustees later reopened many of its sites.

Advertisement

“I’m not sure I would say that today,” Grey acknowledged in April, referring to her earlier statement. "All of a sudden we were the only game in town. Towns are closing their properties and beaches as well.”

Wildlands Trust owns 270 properties in the South Shore region, Rhode Island, and on Cape Cod. Headquartered in Plymouth, the nonprofit offers public access to properties in Bridgewater, Brockton, Wareham, and other communities.

Grey said she still believes people should stay connected to nature by walking trails, but urges walkers to follow the guidelines created by her organization and others to prevent an overuse that threatens proper social distancing.

"We've taken measures," she said. "There are just too many people looking for things to do right now."

When people found that their favorite sites were closed and those still open had overflowing parking lots, many parked along the roadsides, Grey said. When trails become crowded, it’s harder for people to keep appropriate distances. Some are forced to step off the trails to avoid others, and wildlife may become stressed. Unleashed dogs become more of a problem when owners breach social distance in order to keep their pets away from other people.

Advertisement

In response, Grey said, she hired staff to monitor popular parking areas. They post signs telling new arrivals when the parking area is full and promptly change the sign when a space becomes available. Managing the parking areas, she said, manages the intensity of trail use, so long as visitors don’t park on the roadsides and crowd the trails.

"I don't want to discourage people from going into conservation lands," Grey said. "It's OK to go to conservation land, but you have to follow the rules. You can overtax the property if too many people are there. It's not good for you and it's not good for the property."

The red banner at the top of the Wildlands website now states that while “the preservers remain open ... please follow the new rules posted at the trailheads.”

Mass Audubon, which maintains a base for its South Shore wildlife sanctuaries in Marshfield, closed its properties and suspended its programs in the middle of March, citing “the safety of staff and visitors” in a public announcement.

The availability of trail walk options increased last month when the Trustees of Reservations reopened 76 of its properties to the public, including conservation land in Duxbury, Plymouth, Sharon, Easton, Marion, and Milton.

Advertisement

The Trustees’ public announcement asked visitors to observe 6 feet of social distance and to keep dogs on leashes. The organization also asked people to “visit just those Trustees properties in their neighborhood or town, in keeping with Governor Baker’s guidance to stay local and in order to prevent overcrowding and unsafe conditions at these properties.”

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.